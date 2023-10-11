Community groups meeting to talk about Lansdowne 2.0 after costs balloon
Community groups will be holding a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss the future of Lansdowne Park.
The Lansdowne 2.0 redevelopment project faces increasing costs, almost $90 million over its initial budget, and many local residents aren't happy about how their tax dollars are being spent.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
Nancy Mathieu, a downtown resident, shared her doubts.
"I'm not sure it's going to work out. That it's something that people want."
She questioned the value of upgrading the space and adding condominiums, doubting whether it justifies using her tax dollars.
"It's not working that well anyway. So is it going to bring more people? Well, the condos will. But I don't know if that's what we need," she said.
Carolyn Mackenzie, Planning Chair of the Glebe Community Association and Ottawa PAC Member, acknowledged the cost increase, stating, "We fully knew that the cost was going to go up. And indeed it has quite significantly."
Mackenzie says the price tag and costs don't add up.
"There is a parking garage at $19 million that will go into the residential towers. Somehow that does not appear to be included in that $419 million."
The meeting of community groups will be held at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park starting at 7 p.m.
Ian Lee, an associate professor at the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, sees it as a public policy issue.
"Do we want to be throwing good money after bad money every so many years? To save a project that should be standing on its own purely on its private sector merits?" he asks.
The redevelopment plan includes replacing the north-side stands at TD Place Stadium, constructing a new 5,500 seat arena, and adding two residential towers. The price tag for the project has surged from $332 million to $419 million.
Renderings of what Lansdowne Park will look like when Lansdowne 2.0 is complete. (City of Ottawa)
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe defended the plan at a press conference on Friday.
"If we don't move forward with this plan, the cost of maintaining the arena and the North Side stands will continue to grow," said Sutcliffe.
Critics argue that the city should prioritize other pressing issues.
"It's premature to commit almost a half a billion dollars when the city is already looking at some very serious issues because of the huge deficit in OC Transpo and public transit," said Lee.
Mackenzie added, "What about all the people in the suburbs with a state of our transit right now? We're going to make that huge investment; people in the suburbs still will have a very hard time getting there."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know on the fifth day of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas raged for a fifth day on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighbourhood after neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip. Here are some key takeaways from the war.
DEVELOPING Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as sealed-off territory faces imminent blackout
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.
NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
War crimes inquiry research sheds fresh light on Canadian screening, policies
Alti Rodal's archival research and case analysis -- including the once-hidden elements -- are finding new relevance amid a push for greater transparency about how Canada has dealt with suspected Nazi war criminals and collaborators.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit fire-ravaged Northwest Territories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit areas ravaged during a record wildfire season in the Northwest Territories today. Trudeau is scheduled to meet with local leaders in Hay River and visit sites affected by recent wildfires.
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
'We will help you': Canada to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Israel in 'coming days'
The Canadian government is 'planning' to assist Canadians and their families departing from Tel Aviv 'in the coming days,' using Canadian Armed Forces aircraft, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Tuesday. Federal officials are also working on other options for those who cannot reach the airport amid the Israel-Gaza war.
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers watching and worrying as the Israel-Gaza war intensifies
Many people in the Maritimes are watching and worrying as the Israel-Gaza war escalates by the day.
-
Masks required again at N.S. health facilities
Nova Scotia health facilities will require people to wear face masks again amid rising COVID-19 cases.
-
Dog attack victim looking for answers: 'It's lucky we were there'
A Moncton woman who was attacked by a dog feels her issue isn't being properly addressed by officials.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman appealing bank's decision to not reimburse her after scammers drain nearly $4K from her account
An Ontario woman has decided to appeal her bank’s decision to not reimburse her after scammers drained nearly $4,000 out of her bank account.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
-
Suspect identified after girl, 9, sexually assaulted while shopping with mother in Bloordale
A Toronto man has been identified as a suspect after a 9-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while shopping with her mother in the Bloordale area.
Montreal
-
Montreal man desperate for news about cousin who went missing after Israel attacks
A Canadian family is worried about the safety of their relative, Tiferet Lapidot, who they believe was likely taken hostage during the Hamas attacks at a music festival in Israel last weekend.
-
Air Canada grounds pilot over 'unacceptable' social media posts about Israel-Gaza war
Air Canada said it has grounded a pilot over 'unacceptable' posts on social media.
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman appealing bank's decision to not reimburse her after scammers drain nearly $4K from her account
An Ontario woman has decided to appeal her bank’s decision to not reimburse her after scammers drained nearly $4,000 out of her bank account.
-
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
London
-
London's Jewish community gathers to show support amid ongoing conflict
Nearly 400 people congregated at the London Jewish Community Centre Tuesday evening amid the ongoing conflict in Israel.
-
Drugs and weapons seized during a routine traffic stop
A traffic stop near Highbury Avenue North and Huron Street resulted in a drugs and weapons seizure Tuesday afternoon.
-
Provincial grant gives seniors an equine experience at SARI Therapeutic Riding facility
It was a day of learning about and interacting with horses at the SARI Therapeutic Riding facility in Arva, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Hundreds in Winnipeg rally amid Israel-Gaza war
Hundreds gathered for a rally in Winnipeg to support Israel as the Israel-Gaza war continues.
-
Driver arrested one year after fatal crash on St. Mary's Road: police
Winnipeg police have arrested a driver nearly one year after a 17-year-old passenger was killed in a crash in St. Vital.
-
Request to acknowledge Hindu holiday Diwali on buses spurs debate
A request to have 'Happy Diwali' displayed on Winnipeg Transit buses has led to a debate in city hall over how to acknowledge different cultural events and holidays without excluding anyone.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region residents rally, fear for family amid Israel-Gaza war
The ripple effects of the Israel-Gaza war are being felt in Waterloo Region.
-
Police searching for eight suspects in Conestoga Mall robbery
Waterloo regional police are looking for eight males in connection to a robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo Tuesday evening.
-
Woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas makes brief court appearance
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of faking pregnancies and stillbirths to defraud doulas will next appear in court on Friday, Oct. 20.
Calgary
-
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found deceased, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been located deceased, police say.
-
What to know on the fifth day of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas raged for a fifth day on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighbourhood after neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip. Here are some key takeaways from the war.
-
NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
Saskatoon
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hears
A Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
-
Saskatoon residents look to news of Israel-Gaza war in horror
People in Saskatoon are looking on at the scenes coming out of the Israel-Gaza war in horror.
-
Concerned Saskatoon parents call out province for half-baked school repairs
The Saskatchewan NDP wants the province to address roof issues at a Saskatoon school that have persisted for months.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mayor under fire for comments on Israel-Gaza war
Edmonton's Jewish community is demanding an apology from Mayor Amarjeet Sohi for comments he has made on the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Oilers' McDavid wants NHL to reverse ban on theme tape including for Pride
Connor McDavid is not on board with an NHL policy — again.
-
Woman abducted from home at Goodfish Lake in east-central Alberta: RCMP
RCMP are searching for a woman they believe was abducted from her home Tuesday in Goodfish Lake, Alta.
Vancouver
-
2 women say they were threatened with murder and sexual assault following Israeli vigil in Vancouver
Two Metro Vancouver women say they were threatened by two men who were seen carrying Palestinian flags on Monday night.
-
B.C. to streamline accreditation process for foreign-trained professionals
The province pledges to begin rolling out new rules this month to make it easier for foreign-trained professionals to get credentialed in B.C.
-
RCMP say semi-truck driver crossed centre line in collision that killed Mission father
RCMP are still investigating a deadly head-on collision between two tractor trailers on Oct. 5 that killed a 41-year-old father of two from Mission.
Regina
-
MLAs return to Sask. Legislature as province begins effort to push pronoun policy into law
The Government of Saskatchewan's introduction of its school pronoun policy legislation has been delayed after the official opposition blocked the move.
-
Win and they're in: Roughriders eye playoff picture despite losing skid
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost five games in a row. However if the team squeaks out a win against the Calgary Stampeders this week – they will earn a spot in the postseason.
-
Sask. labour groups hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.