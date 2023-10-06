A new look and a new price tag for Lansdowne 2.0
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers and scales back retail space on the property in the Glebe.
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group unveiled plans last year to tearing down and replacing the north side stands at TD Place Stadium, build a new 5,500-seat arena outside the east end of the stadium and construct residential towers.
City staff held a media briefing Friday to outline the updated Lansdowne 2.0 plan.
The price tag for the project has increased from $332 million to $419.5 million, due to inflation and rising interest rates. The report shows the cost of the new event centre has increased from $183.5 million to $249.6 million, while the north side stands will cost $169.5 million, up from $139 million last year.
OSEG 2022 concept vs. 2023 City proposal
The plan now calls for two residential towers, 25 and 40 stories, with a maximum of 770 residential units. The previous plan called for three towers of 29, 34 and 40 stories with 1,200 units. The grassy green roof for the event centre has also been scrapped.
"I promised to listen to the community and there were a lot of concerns about that third tower, how much density it was creating, how tall it was, how much it was distracting from the Aberdeen Pavilion, so we took that out," Mayor Mark Sutcliffe told Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll.
The 2023 Lansdowne 2.0 concept calls for 336 residential parking spaces, 35 parking spaces for the event centre, 27,900 sq. ft. of new public realm and 49,000 sq. ft. of retail space (down from 108,000 sq. ft. of retail).
The new revised concept for Lansdowne 2.0 includes 2 mixed-use towers of 40 and 25 stories with a maximum of 770 residential units and 336 residential parking spaces. (City of Ottawa)
The proposal calls for the new north side stands to have 11,200 seats with capacity for 12,000 spectators. In 2021, the city confirmed the aging north side stands and the Civic Centre would need to be replaced. Built in 1967, the structures, while sound, have experienced leaks, mould outbreaks and other issues over the last half-century.
The Lansdowne 2.0 project, if approved by council, would be built in three phases. Construction of the new event centre will run from 2024 to 2027, while the new north side stands will be completed by mid-2029. The city says construction on the residential development will run from 2030 to 2034.
Construction timeline of the revised concept. (City of Ottawa)
Sutcliffe says Lansdowne is a project that should be important to all residents of Ottawa.
"The facility is getting used; it is our facility, we own it, it belongs to the people of Ottawa and if we don't invest in it we're going to end up with something like 24 Sussex Drive where it just crumbles and falls apart and it ends up costing us more," Sutcliffe said.
Area councillor has mixed reviews
The councillor for the area Shawn Menard says the new proposal doesn't go far enough. "I would say there is good, some bad and some ugly aspects as to what has been released," he says.
Menard says he is glad that the third tower has been removed. "I think some of the good as that the heritage Aberdeen building isn't going to be in as much shadow, in terms urban look and feel in terms of that third tower being removed, which a lot of urban design consultants had also recommended."
But there are changes Menard says does not make for a better proposal. "I think there is a lot of concern of the proposal given the $419-million price tag, the lack of affordable housing compared to the original plan, and I think a lot of concern over the fact there is no transportation plan."
Menard also points to changes around major events in the stadium and new events centre, as well as a ticket surcharge. "If you are sports fan, and I am one of them, there is going to be high ticket prices, fewer seats in this proposal. Also, the green berm area, where you can sit with your family and friends and enjoy the soccer game and visit some local businesses, that is going to be gone and there is no green roof on the events centre anymore. So a lot of changes for sports fans, no north side stands roof anymore, which they currently have, so if you are a sports fan, some concerns."
Menard says he hopes there will be more extensive consultation on this proposal before it goes to council. He says the community association is planning an open session next week.
OSEG president excited for plan
OSEG president Mark Goudie says this plan strikes the right balance from feedback from residents. Mark Goudie says he is feeling "excited." He says "it feels like we are coming down the home stretch now and I am excited about what we are going to be able to do here over the next couple of years."
Goudie points to the importance of investing in city assets, and says the current arena is no longer sustainable.
"This sets us up for where we go the next 50 years. I think there was some assumptions about how long this facility would last and they are not reasonable. The standard of the facilities need upgraded, and are going to be upgraded to something that matches the site, so we are excited to offer that to the four-million visits to the site and hopefully more over the next couple of years."
Goudie says, "Investment in our city is important. There are not many things that the city owns and operates that have the ability to fund themselves like here. It is an investment in our community," he says.
Goudie says Lansdowne is one of the most important tourism destination in the city. "We draw more people annually than the CN Tower and Parliament Hill, two iconic places in Canada, so we are an important fabric of our city. We are super proud of what we have been able to do in terms of establishing ourselves as Ottawa's gathering place and this just means we can continue to be that and make it more awesome."
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque and Ted Raymond.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING At least 200 killed, 1,100 wounded in Hamas attack on Israel, rescue service says
Israel's national rescue service says the death toll has risen to 70 in the Hamas militant group's incursion in southern Israel. The Magen David Adom service says hundreds of people are also wounded in serious condition. The figures make Saturday the deadliest day of fighting on the Israeli side in decades.
LIVE Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
'No excuse for inaction': Kinew says Manitoba health-care plan can go ahead without extra federal dollars
Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew says his plan to improve the health-care system and reduce wait times in his province can move forward without additional federal funds.
Philippe will be no Lee, but accumulating weather damage makes Nova Scotia vulnerable
Post-tropical storm Philippe is not expected to hit the Maritimes with the same raging winds and storm surge wrought by post-tropical cyclone Lee last month, but a Halifax-area councillor says her region is still vulnerable.
Does AI pose a risk to humanity? Innovation Minister won't say
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says his job is to move 'from fear to opportunity' when it comes to the development and regulation of artificial intelligence, but when pressed on whether he believes the exponentially advancing technology poses a risk to humanity, he wouldn't say.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall and wind warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Philippe
Special weather statements have been upgraded to warnings for parts of the Maritimes ahead of the arrival of post-tropical storm Philippe.
-
Great white shark draws a crowd in Cape Breton before dying on shore
Video of a great white shark swimming near North Bay Wharf in Ingonish, N.S., on Thursday has been shared thousands of times, and is the talk of the community.
-
Canada's dramatic summer weather has altered the fall colours this year: researchers
The customary reds, oranges and yellows of the trees, marking the arrival of fall, may have appeared early this year, or not at all.
Toronto
-
Here's why Toronto is ranked one of the best cities in the world
Toronto is among the world’s top 25 cities, according to a recent ranking.
-
SIU called in to investigate Brampton incident in which suspect allegedly bit officer
Ontario’s special investigations unit (SIU) has been called in to inspect an incident between Peel Regional Police and a 21-year-old man on Friday night.
-
Airbnb watchdog flags hundreds of Toronto condos as ‘ghost hotels’
A Canadian Airbnb watchdog has sounded alarm bells over the number of condo buildings in Toronto acting as “ghost hotels.”
Montreal
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Parts of Quebec under rainfall warning, localized flooding on some Montreal streets
Parts of Quebec and the Maritimes are under a rain warning for the Thanksgiving long weekend, with several areas expecting up to 100 millimetres of rain.
-
Quebec premier defends decision to open third link possibility on social media
Shattered by Monday's election defeat in Jean-Talon, Premier François Legault surprised everyone with the negative reactions and jeers that followed his unexpected announcement that he would consult the public on the third link in Quebec City. He defended his decision on social media.
-
Worst road in the Quebec? Locals plant flowers in giant potholes
Fed up with seeing accidents and flat tires, last week, she and a few neighbours placed flower pots and orange cones in some of the biggest potholes on Route 342 in Pointe-Fortune, which may be the worst road in Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Northern Ont. mom wants answers after autistic child left alone with deceased father
The Sault Ste. Marie mother of an autistic, non-verbal child who was left alone with her deceased father is searching for answers.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
London
-
Syringe used in St. Thomas armed robbery
Police said that a 21-year-old St. Thomas resident had allegedly robbed a downtown business using a syringe as a weapon to threaten staff.
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Thanksgiving Monday
As many gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, whether it be over dinner, under a warm blanket, or outside with some hot chocolate, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be.
-
Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street
Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.
Winnipeg
-
Grocery store chain issues turkey recall
Sobeys says it has recalled some turkeys from its stores in Western Canada, which include FreshCo, I-G-A, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods.
-
'Minimum attire' rule from Hockey Canada drawing mixed reaction
There’s a new dress code coming to hockey rinks across Manitoba this season.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops by K-W Oktoberfest opening
The 55th Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is officially underway.
-
After a shocking court case, here's how Lucas Shortreed's family wants to remember him
Lucas Shortreed’s mom considers the Friday before Thanksgiving the anniversary of her son’s death.
-
OHL roundup: Oktoberfest celebrations, wins, and losses across the league
The OHL sees Oktoberfest celebrations in Kitchener, a dominating win for Guelph, and an anticipated home opener for the Brantford Bulldogs.
Calgary
-
Investigation underway after dead woman discovered in vehicle in Sundre, Alta.
An investigation is underway after a woman died Friday afternoon in Sundre.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Canada to meet U.S. for gold at the International Para Hockey Cup
Team Canada will face off against the United States for a gold medal in Sunday's championship game at the 2023 International Para Hockey Cup.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP investigate reports of threats in Richmound, mobile detachment brought to community
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating reports of an assault, threats, and suspicious persons in Richmound, and have brought a mobile detachment to respond to calls quickly.
-
Cats take over home in Caswell Hills amid growing stray crisis
In the neighbourhood of Caswell Hills, a house was found overrun not by people but by dozens of cats. A concerned neighbour brought the situation to light.
-
Greg Fertuck is his own lawyer. Now he might be his own witness.
Greg Fertuck has no lawyer of his own to ask him questions, but he could testify in his own murder trial
Edmonton
-
2 teens die in Brule Road single-vehicle collision
Two 14-year-old boys are dead after a Friday collision at Brule Road, west of Range Road 262.
-
Evander Kane's two-point game leads Oilers past Kraken 3-1 in pre-season play
Jack Campbell has laid his claim to be the starting goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers once again.
-
Edmonton officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally lost $100K in pay but back in uniform
An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.
Vancouver
-
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
-
'Plethora' of new charges laid against Abbotsford prolific offender, police say
A prolific offender is facing a "plethora" of new charges after fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle in Abbotsford, police say.
-
Bombers stage late comeback to beat B.C. 34-26 in OT to tighten hold on West top spot
VANCOUVER -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and their travelling fans, erupted in cheers as B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. tried one last deep throw in overtime, only to see it fall incomplete.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP investigate reports of threats in Richmound, mobile detachment brought to community
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating reports of an assault, threats, and suspicious persons in Richmound, and have brought a mobile detachment to respond to calls quickly.
-
Sask. government pledges $90M to ease homelessness, addictions crisis
The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of life
On Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.