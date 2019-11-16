Ottawa could be in for another record-setting cold November day to start the weekend.

With the mercury expected to drop to -17°C, with it feeling like -24 out there, Saturday could be the second day this week that the capital breaks a cold record.

Right now, the coldest November 16th on record happened in 1967, when the temperature hit -15.6°C. On Wednesday, Ottawa broke a record when it got to -14°C.

The good news is that the sun is going to shine all weekend, but the wind is expected to gust as well. If you're headed to the Help Santa Toy Parade on Saturday or any other parade, be sure to bundle up!