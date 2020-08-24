OTTAWA -- Enjoy the last few weeks of summer while you can.

Residents of Ottawa and Ontario are being warned to brace for a “cold and totally flaky” winter.

The Canadian Farmers’ Almanac has issued its 2020-21 Winter Outlook, declaring it the “Winter of the Great Divide.”

“If you like snow, then you should head out to western Quebec and Ontario, where snowier-than-normal conditions are forecast,” says the Farmers’ Almanac.

“We are red-flagging the second week of January over Ontario and Quebec for a possible heavy snowfall with a wintry mix for the Maritimes.”

The Farmers’ Almanac calls for “near normal temperatures” to predominate across Quebec west to central Ontario.

“In these areas, Mother Nature will mix intervals of unseasonably mild temperatures with periodic shots of bitter cold,” says the Farmers’ Almanac.

“Average it out and it comes out normal.”

Farther west, over western Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and eastern British Columbia will experience colder than normal winter temperatures.

The Canadian Farmers’ Almanac says it has an unusual forecast this year, calling it the “Winter of the Great Divide: Wet, white and wild in the west, everything crazy in the east.”