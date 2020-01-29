OTTAWA -- It's Canada's biggest conversation on mental health in which millions are raised for support and treatment.

Now into its tenth year, Bell Let's Talk Day has helped to reduce the stigma of mental illness.

It's a day that allows all Canadians to open up about their personal problems.

Bell donates 5 cents from every text, tweet, phone call and social media.

To date, over $100 million has been raised through the program.

In Ottawa, CHEO has been a main beneficiary of Bell Let's Talk with a $300 thousand donation to help reduce wait times and improve access to mental health care in the national capital region.

Talk: Every mobile and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers

Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers

Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let’s Talk emoji, and every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Facebook: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and every use of the Bell Let’s Talk frame

Instagram: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let’s Talk filter and every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view

YouTube: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view at YouTube.com/BellCanada



