Cleanup crews follow in the wake of Canada Day celebrations
The citywide cleanup is well underway after the Canada Day festivities in Ottawa.
Crews worked into the early morning hours to get rid of the trash and debris left behind by partiers, in a major effort to make sure the city looks presentable the day after the big party.
The exact cost of the cleanup will become clear over the next few days, but city officials say it will likely be over $100,000.
At LeBreton Flats, the tear down and cleanup of the site took all day Sunday.
"The bulk of the cleanup actually happens the same night, so our staff worked very hard last night to clean up the debris and litter, as well as the security support measures that we put in," said Bryden Denyes, Public Works Roads Services area manager for Ottawa.
Trash bags were full, recycling packed up, and picnic tables were stacked.
Trucks loaded up items as the countdown was on for another major event at the site, RBC Ottawa Bluesfest, in only a few days.
The cleanup for Canada Day took place right across the city on the weekend.
"I don’t think we saw as many people at the end of the night as we have in previous years and I think part of that is due to the weather," said Denyes. "We still have our staff really focusing on our garbage and recycling collection, as well as street sweeping and sidewalk sweeping."
On Sunday, the city was still buzzing with tourists, ready to take in more of the sights and sounds of the long weekend.
"We have been looking at the monuments and parliament, we have been visiting all the different places and it’s been fun," said Wendy Dewdney, who is visiting from Waterloo.
