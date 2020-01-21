OTTAWA -- It’s a day off for thousands of students in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario as teachers hold the latest in a series of one-day strikes.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all elementary, intermediate and secondary schools are closed for the day. Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association will be participating in a one-day strike across Ontario.

The board says before and after school programs are cancelled for the day. Home instruction, extra-curricular activities, field trips and clubs are also affected by the strike.

Classes are also cancelled today for elementary and secondary school students with the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

Public elementary teachers in Renfrew County are also holding a one-day strike today as part of a week of rotating strikes by the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario.

The Renfrew County District School Board says all elementary and secondary schools are closed today due to the strike. The RCDSB says ETFO represents elementary teachers, elementary occasional teachers, Educational Assistants, School Support Counsellors and other educational support personnel in elementary and secondary schools.

A look at schools impacted by Tuesday’s one-day strike:

Ottawa Catholic School Board: All elementary and secondary schools are closed

Renfrew County District School Board: All elementary and secondary schools are closed

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board: All elementary and secondary schools are closed

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario: All elementary and secondary schools are closed