Clarence-Rockland declares state of emergency following storm

The city of Clarence-Rockland, to the east of Ottawa, has declared a state of emergency following a major storm that moved across eastern Ontario on Saturday.

“For everyone's safety, we are asking people to stay home due to the large amount of debris on the streets. The Clarence Creek Arena is now open and is welcoming people who need shelter,” the city said in a news release.

Residents are encouraged to call 911 for emergencies. For non-emergency resources or additional information, call 211.

The major storm ripped across Ontario Saturday afternoon. At least three people were killed, including one in Ottawa. Trees and power lines were downed across the storm’s path, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people.