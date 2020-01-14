OTTAWA -- City staff recommend the City of Ottawa check out on proposed new hotel for the Byward Market.

In a report for the planning committee, staff recommend Council refuse the amendment to the Zoning By-law for the 17-storey hotel, saying it "does not align" with the area.

Bayview Ottawa Holdings has submitted plans to build 224 room hotel at 116 York St, east of Dalhousie Street. The hotel would operate under the Hampton Inn by Hilton brand.

Staff say the proposal “does not align with the planning and heritage policies applicable to high-rise development” in the Lowertown neighbourhood and within the ByWard Market Heritage Conservation District. The report note the applicant has requested changes to the heritage overlay, height restrictions and loading space, adding “the scale, massing and height does not relate well to neighbouring policies.”

The City of Ottawa received 11 public comments in response to the application for the new hotel, with 10 in opposition to the plan.

Bayview Ottawa Holdings has already filed an appeal to the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal because Council has not made a decision within the statutory timeline.

The planning committee will debate the report on January 23.