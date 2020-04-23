OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says it has temporarily closed an emergency childcare centre after a staffer became ill and went for a COVID-19 test.

According to a memo from Donna Gray, General Manager of Community and Social Services, the staffer worked at the Dr. E. Couture Childcare Centre on Riverside Drive and felt unwell Wednesday. On the advice of their family doctor, the employee went to get a COVID-19 test and is now awaiting results

"As the highest level of safety for child care workers and children/families in emergency care remains our priority and in consultation with Ottawa Public Health (OPH), the decision has been made to temporarily close the facility immediately until the staff member’s test results have been received," Gray said.

It's expected the results will be in by the end of the week.

Gray said the closure affects nine families.