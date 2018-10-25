

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City of Ottawa has launched an online survey asking residents how they feel about having government-approved brick-and-mortar cannabis stores within city limits.

The survey can be found here. You'll have until November 7 to fill it out.

The City has until January 22, 2019 to decide whether to opt-out of allowing retail cannabis stores in the city, under the provincial government’s framework.

If the City decides to allow retail stores, they will be allowed to open starting April 1, 2019.

Non-approved dispensaries are and will remain illegal.

Currently, legal cannabis sales in Ontario are only possible online, through the Ontario Cannabis Store’s website.