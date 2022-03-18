City of Ottawa scrapping mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy
The city of Ottawa is scrapping its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for most employees and contractors.
Starting April 4, the city will no longer require municipal workers to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19. The move will allow most unvaccinated employees to return to the workplace.
Vaccination will still be required for workers in high-risk setting, such as paramedics and employees in long-term care, shelters and respite centres.
The city’s plan lines up with province’s timeline to lift COVID-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination will no longer be required for Ontario public service employees as of April 4.
The city instituted a mandatory vaccination policy for its employees in September. Workers had until Nov. 15. to get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A memo to council announcing the change said the policy was a success. More than 98 per cent of active, full-time city employees were vaccinated against COVID-19.
"This high rate of vaccination effectively decreased the transmission of the virus in the workplace and demonstrates the commitment of our people to protect each other and the community we serve," Innovative Client Services General Manager Valerie Turner said in a memo to council.
In November, the city said almost 600 staff were placed on leave under the mandatory vaccination policy.
Turner says the easing of public health restrictions by the Ontario government "signals an improvement in the COVID-19 situation."
The Ontario government ended proof-of-vaccination requirements in most public settings on March 1, and revoked the health directive for mandatory vaccination policies for multiple health sectors last Monday.
Unvaccinated employees working in non high-risk settings that were placed on leave for failing to comply with the mandatory vaccination policy will be allowed to return to work starting April 4.
"Employees who work in high-risk settings who are non-compliant with the Mandatory Vaccination Policy will have their leaves extended until further notice," Turner said.
COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS
The city of Ottawa is also updating its COVID-19 guidelines to align with the new provincial regulations.
Mandatory masking and physical distancing requirements will be lifted in city facilities on Monday, except for paramedics, long-term care homes, shelters and respite centres and inclusive recreation day programs.
OC Transpo bus drivers and LRT operators will be required to wear masks on public transportation as part of the Ontario government's requirements for masks on public transit.
