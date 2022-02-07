The City of Ottawa has asked the Chief Justice of Ontario to increase the value of fines being issued to protesters with the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration that has occupied the downtown core for 11 days and counting.

In opening remarks to a special meeting of city council, Mayor Jim Watson said the penalties for some of the demonstration's tactics would be increased.

Watson said the fine for idling would increase to $1,000 from $100, the fine for violating the noise bylaw would increase to $1,000 from $490 and the fine for encumbering a roadway would be increased to $1,000 from $350.

"Chief bylaw officer Roger Chapman has confirmed that the Chief Justice of Ontario is supportive of our request and is committed to enacting these higher fines as soon as possible," Watson said.

Police chief requesting major surge of 1,800 staff

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly told city council he was seeking a major surge in resources, requesting 1,800 police officers and civilian staff to help manage the ongoing demonstration and occupation downtown.

"To put that into some perspective, the entire amount of members of the Ottawa Police Service is 2,100. The entire amount of police officers in the Ottawa Police Service is 1,200. We are asking for 1,800 of police and civilian resources for our immediate use within our incident command umbrella," he said.

Sloly said so far, the RCMP has sent 257 officers and the OPP has sent an average of 100 additional officers per day over the last week.

"We are asking for more. It is not enough. It is not sustainable," Sloly said, as he thanked RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique for their support. Sloly also expressed his gratefulness for support from municipal forces from eastern Ontario, the GTHA and the Niagara Region.

"This unacceptable and unlawful demonstration must end," Sloly said.

On Saturday, Ottawa's police chief admitted the force doesn't have enough resources to address the situation.

“We do not have sufficient resources to adequately and effectively address this situation while adequately and effectively providing policing in this city," said Chief Peter Sloly during a special Ottawa Police Services Board meeting.

Watson asking for mediator between federal government and protesters

Watson earlier called on the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to appoint a mediator in an effort to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation in the city's downtown.

He said he has suggested to federal ministers that a mediator could be "an honest broker on both sides to try to find some common ground, if that's possible."

"Someone of great stature in our community and the country who can actually open doors and bring some peace and calm to the situation," Watson told CTV Morning Live. "That’s one option that I think the federal government should pursue, because right now we’re at a complete standoff."

Watson's suggestion comes ahead of a special council meeting Monday afternoon, with the ongoing demonstration entering an 11th day. You can watch the meeting here starting at 1 p.m.

The meeting comes as officials hope increased enforcement by police will lead to a turning point in efforts to end the occupation.

Police moved to cut off the supply of gasoline, propane and other "material supports" to the demonstrators on Sunday, seizing more than 3,000 litres of fuel at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium and threatening to arrest anyone bringing supplies into the downtown area.

Seven people were arrested during enforcement initiatives targeting the demonstration on Sunday, while more than 100 tickets were issued for Highway Traffic Act offences.

On Sunday, Watson declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing demonstration, giving the city the "administrative tool" to cut red tape in the procurement policy.

Watson told CTV News Ottawa police are now taking a "more aggressive stand."

"They have to be much more aggressive in terms of these fines. Someone is going to get killed or seriously injured because of the irresponsible behaviour of some of these people who are honking their horns and destroying the fabric of neighbourhoods," Watson said.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be a combination of enforcement, to a certain degree, as well as compromise and cutting off the supply lines of these people," he said. "We can’t allow them to have barbecues and turn this into a real carnival. It’s an absolute disgrace."

The Rideau Centre, Ottawa City Hall and the Rink of Dreams, two public library branches and two COVID-19 vaccination clinics remain closed due to the ongoing road closures and traffic gridlock in the downtown core.

Cadillac Fairview, which owns the Rideau Centre, said in a statement that authorities "cannot provide any assurances that it is safe" to open the mall.

At the council meeting, Coun. Catherine McKenney expects councillors to move several motions during the special council meeting. McKenney will table a motion asking the federal government to take over policing of the Parliamentary Precinct.

"I need to see the federal government assume operation control for the Parliamentary Precinct," said McKenney during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA. "We can request that; they can't just move in but we can make that formal request and that would then free up all of our local police to turn their attention into the residential areas that are under occupation in the city."

An Ontario court is also scheduled to hear arguments on Monday afternoon in a proposed multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit by Ottawa residents who want protesters encamped in their downtown to stop honking their horns.