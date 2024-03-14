OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • City of Ottawa asking people to stay off sports fields, baseball diamonds

    Sports Fields
    Share

    The City of Ottawa is asking people to stay off sports fields and baseball diamonds, citing the need for maintenance and drying time.

    The fields could be damaged if used while in their current wet conditions, the city said in a news release on Thursday.

    “While we have seen the snow melt earlier and have been experiencing above-normal temperatures, residents are reminded that sports fields and ball diamonds still remain closed,” the city said.

    Weather conditions and the fields will be monitored throughout the spring to determine if an earlier start to the season is possible, the city adds.

    More information is available on the city’s website.

     

