OTTAWA -- The City of Kingston says it will be working over the next two weeks to evict the people currently camped out in the parking lot of Belle Park.

In early July, Kingston city council waived the parks by-law that would have prohibited the campsites, extending an exemption until July 31. The City now says it will begin a gradual removal of some services at the park that were provided to help the people staying there during the pandemic.

In a press release, the City of Kingston said it would remove the portable washrooms on Montreal Street and at Artillery Park, as more public washrooms are available now that the region has transitioned into Stage 3. The City also expects to remove the large garbage containers and temporary power from the site over the next two weeks.

"The main focus over the next couple of weeks will be to ensure a smooth transition for people to safer locations," the City said. "Although the process will be gradual, we are confident the options being provided and the ongoing efforts between community partners and the people at Belle Park to establish interim housing solutions will ultimately lead to safe and sustainable permanent housing."

City staff will visit the campsite next week to discuss the transition with the campers.

The following options are being offered:

Shelters – The City says it is working to ensure there is enough shelter space for campers who may choose this option.

– The City says it is working to ensure there is enough shelter space for campers who may choose this option. Integrated Care Hub – A drop-in support centre is available at 382 Bagot St. It is run by the HIV/AIDS Regional Services group (HARS) and is staffed with support from agencies such as Addiction and Mental Health Services, Home Base Housing, Street Health, Kingston Youth shelter and others.

– A drop-in support centre is available at 382 Bagot St. It is run by the HIV/AIDS Regional Services group (HARS) and is staffed with support from agencies such as Addiction and Mental Health Services, Home Base Housing, Street Health, Kingston Youth shelter and others. Caseworkers – Caseworkers are being made available to help find solutions to individual needs.

– Caseworkers are being made available to help find solutions to individual needs. Transportation – Home Base Housing has taxi chits available for people to access other services and who may have belongings that they want to store at Artillery Park.

City discouraging crowdsourced campaigns

The City of Kingston is discouraging crowdsourced fundraising efforts to build temporary wooden shelters and provide solar power to the campsite. Each crowdsourced campaign has already reached its intended fundraising goal.

The City says, "The responsibility of removing the erected structures will ultimately fall on the City as they clean and prepare Belle Park for safe public use. The more materials needing to be removed means further cost and time before the park is ready."

However, the City acknowledges that there is a desire among the community to help. The City is encouraging people donate to the United Way.

Campers find a sense of community

Some of the people living at the encampment told CTV News earlier this month they’re better off in the camp over shelters.

“It’s like a little community. We’ve become like a little family,” said Maggie Haliday.

“I look out for that tent over there, or that tent looks out for me,” she explained. “When I’m not here all day there’s no locks on our doors and no one goes in our tent. And thats a good thing. I like how we support eachother around here.”

Nathaniel Rosevear calls himself the leader of those living in the park. He agrees that people feel more stable living together, until they find long-term housing solutions.

“People are just trying to survive here, they’ve been living clandestinely, moving from place to place to place,” he said. “For most of us here this is the most we’ve been able to stay for more than a month, really.”

With files from CTV's Kimberley Johnson.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.