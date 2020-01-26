OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa has issued a winter parking ban as crews work to plow streets following this weekend's heavy snowfall.

The parking ban will be in effect starting Sunday at 3 p.m. and last until Monday at 7 a.m.

The city says the ban may be extended if needed. Monday's forecast is calling for a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early afternoon.

Vehicles parked on the street during the ban may be ticketed and towed.

On-street parking permit holders are exempt.