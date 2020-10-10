OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says an employee who recently worked at two different rec centres has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo, General Manager Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services Dan Chenier said the employee received their positive test result Saturday after going for a test on Wednesday.

"The employee was last at work at Minto Recreation Complex on Oct. 6 and previously worked at Walter Baker Sports Centre on Oct. 4. The employee was asymptomatic at the time," Chenier said. "Upon starting to experience mild symptoms and receiving news that a close contact had tested positive, the employee presented for testing on Oct. 7. A positive test was confirmed on Oct. 10 and the individual continues to self-isolate at home."

The employee is not being named to protect their privacy.

"We are working directly with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) and are conducting contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee," Chenier said. "If customers have concerns of exposure, they can contact Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 to speak to a public health nurse or visit ottawapublichealth.ca."

There was no indication in Chenier's memo that the positive test result would affect services at the Minto Recreation Complex or the Walter Baker Sports Centre.