City data suggests significant traffic increase on O'Connor Street when Queen Elizabeth Driveway closed
The city of Ottawa's transportation committee will meet this week to discuss this summer's closure of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway.
The road, owned by the National Capital Commission, was partially closed to vehicular access for 12 hours a day, 7 days a week between Canada Day and Labour Day this year, as part of the NCC's active use campaign. Vehicles could not drive on the stretch of the QED between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Weekend closures of that stretch of the road continue until Thanksgiving Monday.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe raised numerous complaints about the closure of the QED and of the NCC's choice in roads it closes for its active use program. Sutcliffe said the closure of the QED to cars was causing traffic issues on other streets in the neighbouring area, and he claimed that cyclists and pedestrians weren't using the roadway enough to justify closing it, noting there is a multi-use pathway nearby.
The NCC said its scenic routes, which also include the Kichi Zibi Mikan and the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway along the Ottawa River, were not meant as commuter routes, though the city report describes the QED as a "critical link" that connects the downtown core to several nearby neighbourhoods in the south end of city.
A report prepared for Thursday's transportation committee meeting includes data collected about the closure on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway from 2022, when the road was closed 24 hours a day between Canada Day and Labour Day, and some data from 2023.
According to the report, the city sent its data about the 2022 closure to the NCC in April 2023, asking the Crown corporation not to close the road to cars. The city instead suggested the NCC close Colonel By Drive south of Pretoria Bridge to Bronson Avenue over the summer. The NCC did not support the recommendation, city staff said.
City staff said that, in 2022, vehicular volume at the intersection of O'Connor Street and Fifth Avenue increased 54 to 57 per cent, and that O'Connor itself saw a significant increase in traffic, above the capacity the road was designed to manage.
According to the data, the city compared the hours of 4 p.m. to midnight on June 22, before the road was closed with July 15, after the road was closed. North-south movements on O'Connor Street at Fifth Avenue saw 508 additional cars over that eight-hour period, from 1,036 cars on June 22 to 1,544 on July 15. This is a 49 per cent increase, but the city report identifies it as a 67 per cent increase.
The city says O'Connor should be supporting no more than 1,000 vehicles per day but, on two dates studied for the report in 2022, that number reached an estimated 3,000, based on analysis of the eight-hour period studied.
Traffic volumes went up 20 per cent at Bank Street and Fifth Avenue and between 8 and 11 per cent at Bank and Isabella.
The report also says the Ottawa Fire Service had to reroute approximately 30 per cent of its service calls in the area during the month of August or experienced some delays while attempting to travel through closure points to get a call.
Data for 2023 has yet to be fully analyzed, but the report includes a four-hour snapshot of traffic on O'Connor Street north of Fifth Avenue, which shows 120 more cars used the street between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on July 21, 2023 compared to July 15, 2022. Traffic on O'Connor Street dropped after 8 p.m. because the QED reopened to cars, the report says.
The report also includes pedestrian and cyclist data, previously reported by CTV News Ottawa, which shows that just as many if not more pedestrians and cyclists used the roadway compared to the path more often than not on the dates studied. It rained on five of the days between July 25 and 30, and the active use program ended early on one of the days because of an Ottawa Redblacks game.
A look at the number of pedestrian and cyclist trips on Queen Elizabeth Driveway and the pathway on six days in July. The city set up a camera at Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Linden Avenue.
The city says it has met with the NCC and both parties agreed to share data on the closure.
"Traffic Services will continue to collect and analyze traffic volume and movement data to better understand impacts of the QED’s closure to the surrounding community," the report says under 'Next Steps'.
"Where applicable, Traffic Services will also continue to engage with internal City of Ottawa stakeholders to document impacts to public-facing services and to share these with the NCC."
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
Key to mending broken labour relations is fixing inflation, RBC economists say
High inflation is driving workers to take labour action and press for wage increases, according to a new report by Canada's largest bank that says more turbulence could be on the way for Canadian labour relations
Sikh groups ask Canadian political parties to present 'united front' against India
Two groups in the Canadian Sikh diaspora are calling for Canada's political parties to "present a united front" on India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a "potential link" between the shooting death of a local leader and the Indian government.
Canada to get rare asteroid sample after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo to Earth on Sunday
Seven years after it blasted into space to snag a sample of an asteroid, a spacecraft is set to deliver its rare cargo on Sunday -- and Canada is getting a piece of the interstellar bounty.
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. Now his family is suing Texas officials
The family of a Black high school student in Texas who was suspended over his dreadlocks filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Saturday against the state's governor and attorney general, alleging they failed to enforce a new law outlawing discrimination based on hairstyles.
Manitoba could make history by electing first First Nations premier to lead province
A First Nations premier would head a province for the first time in Canadian history if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 Manitoba election, and the significance is not lost on party leader Wab Kinew.
Canada's international student program faced with 'integrity challenges,' senators say in push for reform
A group of Canadian senators is proposing a series of reforms to the country's international student program that include ways of protecting newcomers from fraud and abuse, as well as greater regulations and penalties for recruiters and educational institutions.
Atlantic
-
More help offered to 100 people forced to flee fire-damaged Fredericton apartments
Community groups in New Brunswick are coming together to help more than 100 people in Fredericton who fled a burning apartment building last Thursday.
-
SiRT investigating after arrest results in injury in N.B.
The New Brunswick RCMP say they have requested the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) to review actions taken by police after a man sustained injuries during an arrest in St. Stephen N.B.
-
Rissers Beach Provincial Park partially reopens but the rest remains closed
The northern campground at Rissers Beach Provincial Park reopened Friday, but the rest of the provincial park is closed for the season due to damage sustained by post-tropical storm Lee.
Toronto
-
Two people killed in north Etobicoke drive-by shooting
Police are investigating after two people were fatally shot late Saturday night in north Etobicoke.
-
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
-
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
Montreal
-
1 dead, 2 injured after partial building collapse in Montreal
One is dead and two injured after a building partially collapsed in Montreal on Saturday. A man's body was discovered in the rubble hours after the initial event.
-
'Our people are ready': General strike possible in Quebec health, education, social services
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
-
Wildfires: Town of Clova busy as ever after Quebec premier said it was burning down
Dominic Vincent’s inn and restaurant in Clova, Que., is fully booked these days, only months after Premier François Legault announced the town of 36 residents would burn to the ground during the unprecedented summer wildfire season.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
One person has died as a result of a serious two-vehicle collision in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer late Friday evening.
-
Key to mending broken labour relations is fixing inflation, RBC economists say
High inflation is driving workers to take labour action and press for wage increases, according to a new report by Canada's largest bank that says more turbulence could be on the way for Canadian labour relations
-
First Nations in northern Ont. seek over $100B to honour treaty promise
A legal battle playing out in a northern Ontario courtroom this month has seen an alliance of First Nations argue they are owed upwards of $100 billion for the Crown's failure to honour a 173-year-old treaty promise, while the federal and provincial governments claim they are either owed far less, or nothing at all.
London
-
'No major incidents': Students partying responsibly at Western University Homecoming
Tens of thousands of people were celebrating in and around campus for Western University Homecoming on Saturday.
-
Two sent to hospital after car crash takes out east London, Ont. traffic light
Minor injuries have been reported and traffic was impacted after a two-vehicle collision knocked down a traffic light standard in east London on Saturday morning.
-
London police looking for minivan involved in fatal pedestrian collision
London police are asking the public for help in identifying an outstanding vehicle that was involved in a fatal east end collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election
Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.
-
‘Live and let live’: Residents urged to respect nature after Seine beaver dam taken down
A Winnipeg environmental group is urging people in the Seine River area to respect wildlife after the dismantling of a beaver dam earlier this week.
-
'The Forty-Eight': Winnipeg Jets unveil alternate jersey for upcoming season
The Winnipeg Jets have unveiled their new alternate jersey for the 2023-24 season.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED SIU investigating fatal Guelph crash
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man after fleeing Guelph police officers Saturday morning.
-
Homecoming weekend prompts safety reminders in Waterloo, Guelph
Universities in Waterloo and Guelph are urging students to act responsibly during homecoming celebrations.
-
Murder of Conestoga College student unsolved 2 years later
Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Services are asking for the public's help finding who is responsible for the fatal stabbing of a Conestoga College student.
Calgary
-
Stanback earns measure of redemption by leading Alouettes to 28-11 win over Stamps
After scoring a touchdown to put an exclamation point on a 28-11 win for his Montreal Alouettes over the Calgary Stampeders, William Stanback breathed a sigh of relief.
-
Funeral held for Bangladeshi university student killed while crossing Calgary road
Funeral services were held Saturday for a 21-year-old University of Calgary student who was struck and killed while crossing the street on Sept. 14.
-
Calgarians walk in support of veterans to raise awareness for mental-health initiatives
Calgary veterans, both active and retired, walked alongside family members and friends for the sixth annual Canadian Walk for Veterans on Saturday at South Glenmore Park.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon SPCA's Puptoberfest has tails wagging
Against a backdrop of golden autumn leaves on one of the last warm weekends of the season, dog enthusiasts and their four-legged companions gathered at Puptoberfest, a canine celebration hosted by the Saskatoon SPCA.
-
Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers
Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
-
Saskatoon judge: Fertuck's confession can be admitted as evidence
A Saskatoon judge has ruled that a confession provided to undercover RCMP officers during an elaborate sting operation can be admitted as evidence in a high-profile murder trial.
Edmonton
-
'It's so disheartening': Five names added to memorial for victims of impaired drivers at Saturday vigil
Alberta victims of impaired drivers were remembered Saturday in Spruce Grove.
-
Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.
-
16-year-old dead, 1 other injured in crash on Highway 16
A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash on Highway 16 Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
-
B.C. man fighting for a Sunwing refund after spouse dies of cancer
After losing his spouse of 25 years to cancer, Mario Agnello tried to get a refund for an upcoming holiday from Sunwing. To his dismay, he found only travel vouchers were available through the airline's cancellation insurance.
-
Fire engines lead procession for fallen wildland firefighter
Dozens of firefighters gathered at a funeral home in Chilliwack for a sombre ceremony Saturday morning, before climbing aboard several fire trucks and leading a funeral procession for Blain Sonnenberg.
Regina
-
Overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfs 2 homes and 2 vehicles
A large overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfed two homes and two vehicles in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Funding in place to keep Regina's temporary shelter open past original closure date
Funding is now in place to keep Regina’s emergency shelter open past the end of the month.
-
Regina driver handed over $1,000 in tickets after 3 infractions
A Regina driver was handed over $1,000 in tickets after three infractions.