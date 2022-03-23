City council sits in-person for first time since 2020

Ottawa city councillors will be taking their seats in the council chambers today for the first time since the spring of 2020.

Councillors have been meeting virtually over Zoom since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s meeting will be a hybrid model, allowing councillors to sit in the chamber in city hall or connect remotely as they have for the last two years.

Members of the public are not yet allowed in the gallery, but reporters will be able to enter the council chamber in person for the first time since the pandemic began. Committee meetings will remain virtual for now.

Among the items being discussed at council today will be a motion to defer property tax payments for small business owners impacted by the “Freedom Convoy” protest and occupation in February. If approved, applications would open Thursday to allow eligible businesses to defer property payments to September.

On that same subject, a motion by Coun. Mathieu Fleury is asking the city to request that the federal government establish a working group with all three levels of government, senior agencies, and Indigenous elders to “propose a plan to modernize the needs and responsibilities of Ottawa’s jurisdiction as a capital city,” including removing the financial burden of national events from residents and businesses in Ottawa and clarifying the roles of multi-jurisdictional authorities.

Council will also vote on a proposal to provide $100,000 to the legal challenge of Quebec's Bill 21.

Coun. Diane Deans has tabled a motion calling on the city to join Brampton in supporting the constitutional challenge by the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the World Sikh Organization and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

In 2020, Council passed a motion to officially oppose Quebec's Bill 21, which prohibits the wearing of religious symbols by certain government employees deemed to be in positions of authority while at work.

Councillors will also be voting on whether or not to approve the next step of creating an east-end transit extension that runs through federally owned Greenbelt lands. The proposed Brian Coburn/Cumberland Transitway Extension would cut through land currently owned by the NCC, which has been resistant to the proposed extension. Councillors will also be voting on a plan to request the minister responsible for the NCC, Filomena Tassi, direct the NCC to strike a joint committee with the city to try to resolve the impasse, with a deadline to report to the minister and the mayor within 100 days.

An item of interest to voters in the upcoming municipal election is a plan to allow mail-in voting for the Oct. 24 vote. Mail-in balloting was used during the byelection in Cumberland ward in 2020, but has never been used in a full city-wide election. If approved, electors would be able to mark their ballot at home and mail, or deliver, their ballot to the city of Ottawa's Elections Office on Cyrville Road, or deliver it to Client Service Centres.

The council meeting begins at 10 a.m.