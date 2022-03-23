City council sits in-person for first time since 2020
Ottawa city councillors will be taking their seats in the council chambers today for the first time since the spring of 2020.
Councillors have been meeting virtually over Zoom since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s meeting will be a hybrid model, allowing councillors to sit in the chamber in city hall or connect remotely as they have for the last two years.
Members of the public are not yet allowed in the gallery, but reporters will be able to enter the council chamber in person for the first time since the pandemic began. Committee meetings will remain virtual for now.
Among the items being discussed at council today will be a motion to defer property tax payments for small business owners impacted by the “Freedom Convoy” protest and occupation in February. If approved, applications would open Thursday to allow eligible businesses to defer property payments to September.
On that same subject, a motion by Coun. Mathieu Fleury is asking the city to request that the federal government establish a working group with all three levels of government, senior agencies, and Indigenous elders to “propose a plan to modernize the needs and responsibilities of Ottawa’s jurisdiction as a capital city,” including removing the financial burden of national events from residents and businesses in Ottawa and clarifying the roles of multi-jurisdictional authorities.
Council will also vote on a proposal to provide $100,000 to the legal challenge of Quebec's Bill 21.
Coun. Diane Deans has tabled a motion calling on the city to join Brampton in supporting the constitutional challenge by the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the World Sikh Organization and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.
In 2020, Council passed a motion to officially oppose Quebec's Bill 21, which prohibits the wearing of religious symbols by certain government employees deemed to be in positions of authority while at work.
Councillors will also be voting on whether or not to approve the next step of creating an east-end transit extension that runs through federally owned Greenbelt lands. The proposed Brian Coburn/Cumberland Transitway Extension would cut through land currently owned by the NCC, which has been resistant to the proposed extension. Councillors will also be voting on a plan to request the minister responsible for the NCC, Filomena Tassi, direct the NCC to strike a joint committee with the city to try to resolve the impasse, with a deadline to report to the minister and the mayor within 100 days.
An item of interest to voters in the upcoming municipal election is a plan to allow mail-in voting for the Oct. 24 vote. Mail-in balloting was used during the byelection in Cumberland ward in 2020, but has never been used in a full city-wide election. If approved, electors would be able to mark their ballot at home and mail, or deliver, their ballot to the city of Ottawa's Elections Office on Cyrville Road, or deliver it to Client Service Centres.
The council meeting begins at 10 a.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia seizes aid workers from humanitarian convoy, Ukraine says
Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the bloodied port city of Mariupol, which also came under naval attack after weeks of air and land strikes.
Taliban nixes higher education for girls in Afghanistan despite earlier pledges
In a surprise decision the hardline leadership of Afghanistan's new rulers has decided against opening educational institutions to girls beyond Grade 6, a Taliban official said Wednesday on the first day of Afghanistan's new school year.
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.
Flickers of defiance amid Putin's crackdown in Russia
Despite President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on dissent — unprecedented in post-Soviet Russia — there remain flickers of protest and defiance.
Tornado strikes New Orleans, killing 1, as severe weather sweeps Deep South
A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person in a region that was pummelled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.
What the Liberal-NDP deal could mean for 'aggressive options' on defence spending
The prospects for a significant increase in Canadian defence spending in the coming federal budget looked a little less likely as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to head to Europe after announcing a stunning political deal with the New Democrats.
Canadians support more sanctions compared to war with Russia: survey
Canadians are more likely to support increasing economic sanctions compared to going to war with Russia, according to a new public opinion poll commissioned by CTV News.
11 dead, 4 injured in fire at Indian scrap warehouse
A major fire in a scrap warehouse killed at least 11 people and injured four others Wednesday in India's southern Hyderabad city, police and officials said.
Ottawa mayor urges feds to bring workers back downtown to save local businesses
The mayor of Canada's capital city is urging the federal government to send its workers back to their downtown offices to bolster flagging local businesses.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.
-
New COVID-19 reality: Nova Scotians adjust to eased restrictions
A new COVID-19 reality is setting in for Nova Scotia. Restrictions have been eased dramatically and masking for the most part is no longer required, but many are still wearing masks as this period of adjustment continues.
-
N.B. projects modest $35.2-million surplus; budget focuses on housing, healthcare and tax relief
The Blaine Higgs’ government’s fourth budget is focused on housing, healthcare and some tax relief for low-income earners, with COVID-19 costs now being absorbed into department operations.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Ontario couple 'in shock' after store clerk informed them of major lottery win
An Ontario couple says they were left in shock after a store clerk told them they had just won a million dollars.
-
Toronto to Niagara Falls train tickets as cheap as $10 roundtrip this summer
If you're looking for a weekend getaway this summer, train tickets from Toronto to Niagara Falls are being sold for as cheap as $10 roundtrip.
Montreal
-
Quebec spring budget includes $500 payment to adult residents
Quebec adults earning $100,000 or less will receive a one-time payment this year of $500 to offset the impact of inflation.
-
Here are the highlights of Quebec's spring budget
Quebec tabled its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday. Here are the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister Eric Girard:
-
Nalie Agustin, whose cancer journey inspired thousands worldwide, dies at 33
Nalie Agustin, whose years-long battle with cancer touched the hearts of thousands of her supporters on social media and beyond, has passed away, according to her family.
Northern Ontario
-
Province provides more than $5M for long-term care homes in North Bay
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced Tuesday that as part of its plan to fix long-term care, the Ontario government will provide more than $5 million for long-term care homes in the Nipissing region.
-
Nipissing prof says Liberal, NDP policies have been moving closer for some time
David Tabachnick, political science professor at Nipissing University in North Bay, said the Liberals have been moving closer to NDP positions for some time.
-
Espanola group wants to turn former public school into apartments
The Rainbow Community Non-Profit Housing group is trying to save former A.B Ellis Public School in Espanola from being demolished.
London
-
Police remain tight-lipped about details of shooting near Clinton, Ont. on Sunday
There are more questions than answers as Huron County OPP continues to investigate a shooting near Clinton, Ont. Sunday evening.
-
Political push for new indoor mask by-law in London fails to gain support
London will not enact tougher indoor masking rules than Ontario.
-
Worst roads in the province survey open for nominations
Spring brings flowers, warmer temperatures and potholes.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Obby Khan unofficial winner in Fort Whyte byelection for Tories
Manitoba businessman and former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Obby Khan will likely be heading to the Manitoba Legislature.
-
'It's ridiculous': Melting snow reveals litter-lined Winnipeg Streets
With the spring weather thawing out the city -- Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow. Litter lining the streets is leaving Winnipeggers with a lot of spring cleaning to do.
-
Manitoba hydro rate increases could be capped, hearings reduced under new bill
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is making another attempt to control hydroelectric rates but it may yet again run into resistance from the Opposition New Democrats.
Kitchener
-
One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
Police have identified the deceased as John Bacon, 57, from Hamilton.
-
'She was part of our community': Waterloo neighbourhood remembers teen girl killed in stabbing
Community members in Waterloo’s Lincoln Heights neighbourhood are coming together to remember a teen girl killed last Thursday.
-
WRDSB chooses new name for former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has chosen a new name for the former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School.
Calgary
-
'Will be deeply missed:' loved ones share memories of Vanessa Ladouceur, 31, after random fatal stabbing
The friends and family of Vanessa Ladouceur are speaking out to honour the life of the 31-year-old who was killed in a senseless attack in the Beltline on Friday.
-
Liberal, NDP confidence agreement rejected by Premier Kenney
A confidence agreement between the federal Liberals and New Democrats in Ottawa, which will see the minority Liberal government in alliance with the NDP through 2025, is a gut punch for Alberta premier Jason Kenney.
-
Sharks score 2 late goals to top Flames 4-3
Logan Couture scored the game-winner on Tuesday as the San Jose Sharks scored 28 seconds apart in the third period for a 4-3 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mining Association 'relieved' CP Rail resuming operations after labour dispute
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has reached a deal with its union representing its workers which is creating a “huge sigh of relief” for the Saskatchewan Mining Association.
-
Saskatoon woman embraces 'duty' of helping Ukrainian refugees
Tireless work is being done behind the scenes in Saskatchewan to help with the potential influx of Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion.
-
Saskatoon rental vacancy rate drops as demand increases
It was tougher to find a place to rent in Saskatoon in 2021, according to a survey by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
Edmonton
-
'We heard from Albertans': UCP swerves away from changes to Alberta's traffic court
Alberta should not move millions of traffic tickets online and away from court while charging people to fight them, the province's transportation minister argued Tuesday.
-
Edmonton MLA admits to using premier's birth date to hack Alta. COVID-19 records system
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang says he used Alberta's premier's birth date in September to prove the government had 'failed to implement the most basic security protocols' on its COVID-19 vaccination website, and accessed a private citizen's information in the process.
-
Text messages of support to help improve mental health amid war in Ukraine
An Alberta-based program is offering mental health support in four languages to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
'This is amazing': Vancouver dentist likes new federal program, but questions remain
Metro Vancouver dentists say there's lots to celebrate from the federal dental care announcement, but if certain measures aren't taken, those who qualify for the new plans may have a hard time finding a clinic willing to see them.
-
B.C. spends at least $27M at private clinics to catch up on surgical backlog
B.C.’s Ministry of Health has spent at least $27.2 million at private surgical clinics in an effort to catch up on thousands of surgeries postponed due to waves of COVID-19, CTV News has learned.
-
Employee at Nesters Market punched in the face while trying to stop theft
A worker at a Nesters Food Market in Vancouver was hit so hard by an alleged thief on Monday, his glasses were knocked off his face.
Regina
-
'It is a takeover': Sask. premier frustrated with Liberal, NDP confidence deal
Saskatchewan’s premier voiced his displeasure about a newly announced confidence deal between the federal Liberal and NDP parties that will keep the Liberal government in power into 2025.
-
'Canada's best kept secret': Film highlighting Sask. national park named finalist at Cannes World Film Festival
A Saskatchewan-made documentary is one of the finalists in the Cannes World Film Festival.
-
NDP calls on province to allow more access to PCR testing
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to allow more access to PCR testing for those in the province, especially for children under five who are ineligible for vaccination.