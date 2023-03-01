City council meeting disrupted by protest during budget debate

Ottawa city council is debating and voting on the 2023 budget, but a protest briefly interrupted proceedings.

Within minutes of the budget deliberations beginning, several people walked into the centre of the council chamber, prompting Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to ask them to leave.

Two of the protesters were the same people who interrupted an Ottawa Police Services Board meeting last November, Robin Browne and Bailey Gauthier. Police escorted them out of the chamber.

Sutcliffe called a recess, which lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Browne said outside that he wanted councillors to vote against a $15.2 million increase to the Ottawa police budget.

"It's never actually kept us safer to pour money into the police and not fund things that do keep us safer like affordable housing, mental health programs, domestic violence programs, climate change, these are the things that actually keep us safer. So, giving all the money to the police and not putting it there does not keep us safer," he said.

Browne and Gauthier have been banned from city hall for a year.

"Following the incident at City Council and in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the City’s Public Conduct Policy and Corporate Trespass to Property Procedures, two individuals were issued a written notice for causing a disturbance," a statement from corporate security program manager Clayton Foster said. "This Trespass Notice prohibits the individuals from City Hall for one year."

The Ottawa Police Services Board unanimously approved its $401 million budget for 2023 on Monday. Council approved the budget Wednesday by a vote of 17 yeas to 8 nays.

In favour were Laura Dudas, Glen Gower, Clarke Kelly, Matthew Luloff, Rawlson King, Tim Tierney, Cathy Curry, Catherine Kitts, George Darouze, David Brown, Wilson Lo, Steve Desroches, David Hill, Stéphanie Plante, Allan Hubley, Riley Brockington, and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Against were Marty Carr, Sean Devine, Laine Johnson, Jessica Bradley, Ariel Troster, Jeff Leiper, Theresa Kavanagh, and Shawn Menard.

Menard introduced a motion to reduce the Ottawa police budget by $500,000 and invest it in mental health services over 2023 and 2024, but his motion was defeated by a vote of 15 nays to 10 yeas.

Council passed the Ottawa Public Library, Ottawa Public Health, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, Audit Committee, community services, emergency preparedness, and planning and housing budgets.

A motion by Coun. Menard to take $50,000 from the diesel fuel budget and spend it on rentals of 48 more portable toilets for parks and another 17 wading pools to be used on Canada Day and the August long weekend was passed unanimously. Council also approved a motion by Coun. Johnson that would move $1 million from the city's sale of surplus land account to the affordable housing account.

The 2023 budget includes a 2.5 per cent property tax increase, $4.5 billion in operational spending and $1.06 billion in capital spending. The average urban homeowner will see their property tax bill rise by $104 this year. The urban water fee is going up $38.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.

This is a developing story. More details to come…