City anticipates re-opening Chief William Commanda Bridge next week: memo

The City of Ottawa is offering a tentative timeline for reopening the popular Chief William Commanda Bridge over the Ottawa River.

The city closed the bridge in November for the winter, saying that it was not designed for winter use and that traditional plowing and salting would damage the structure of the pedestrian and cycling corridor.

Now, an internal memo says the city is eying next week for reopening the bridge.

"We are anticipating opening the bridge early next week and will provide an official communication when it has opened. The opening of the bridge is weather dependent, and staff are watching forecasts closely," the memo said.

CTV News Ottawa asked the city this month when the crossing would reopen, given the warmer than average temperatures and lack of snowfall, but city staff said cold nights could lead to frost and ice buildup, which would make the bridge unsafe.

The memo says if a spring snowstorm or cold snap does cause safety concerns, the bridge could be temporarily closed again.

"Even when the bridge is reopened early next week, in the event of a weather event or drop in temperature causing snow and/or ice accumulation on the bridge deck, staff may be required to temporarily close the bridge until conditions allow for safe pedestrian and cycling access," the memo says.

The city has erected fences and barriers near the bridge while it is closed and is asking residents to keep off the bridge until it officially reopens.

Lack of snow affects winter use study

When the city closed the bridge for the winter, staff said they would explore options for future winter use, such as snowshoeing or cross-country skiing. This winter, however, was warmer and drier than average.

"As a result of these atypical weather patterns, staff were unable to accurately assess the feasibility of alternate winter maintenance activities, as well as the potential use of the bridge for recreational activities (e.g: cross-country skiing)," said the memo. "Staff will continue to explore the potential for winter use of the bridge and will provide Council with an update."

Thousands of people used the bridge daily when it opened last summer following a multi-million dollar refurbishment. The former railway bridge spans the Ottawa River and connects the Ottawa River Pathway to Lemieux Island and the Voyageurs Pathway in Gatineau.

--With files from Newstalk 580 CFRA's Kristy Cameron.