OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • City anticipates re-opening Chief William Commanda Bridge next week: memo

    The Chief William Commanda Bridge as seen on March 18, 2024, with fences blocking access due to the bridge being closed for the winter. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) The Chief William Commanda Bridge as seen on March 18, 2024, with fences blocking access due to the bridge being closed for the winter. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The City of Ottawa is offering a tentative timeline for reopening the popular Chief William Commanda Bridge over the Ottawa River.

    The city closed the bridge in November for the winter, saying that it was not designed for winter use and that traditional plowing and salting would damage the structure of the pedestrian and cycling corridor.

    Now, an internal memo says the city is eying next week for reopening the bridge.

    "We are anticipating opening the bridge early next week and will provide an official communication when it has opened. The opening of the bridge is weather dependent, and staff are watching forecasts closely," the memo said.

    CTV News Ottawa asked the city this month when the crossing would reopen, given the warmer than average temperatures and lack of snowfall, but city staff said cold nights could lead to frost and ice buildup, which would make the bridge unsafe.

    The memo says if a spring snowstorm or cold snap does cause safety concerns, the bridge could be temporarily closed again.

    "Even when the bridge is reopened early next week, in the event of a weather event or drop in temperature causing snow and/or ice accumulation on the bridge deck, staff may be required to temporarily close the bridge until conditions allow for safe pedestrian and cycling access," the memo says.

    The city has erected fences and barriers near the bridge while it is closed and is asking residents to keep off the bridge until it officially reopens.

    Lack of snow affects winter use study

    When the city closed the bridge for the winter, staff said they would explore options for future winter use, such as snowshoeing or cross-country skiing. This winter, however, was warmer and drier than average.

    "As a result of these atypical weather patterns, staff were unable to accurately assess the feasibility of alternate winter maintenance activities, as well as the potential use of the bridge for recreational activities (e.g: cross-country skiing)," said the memo. "Staff will continue to explore the potential for winter use of the bridge and will provide Council with an update."

    Thousands of people used the bridge daily when it opened last summer following a multi-million dollar refurbishment. The former railway bridge spans the Ottawa River and connects the Ottawa River Pathway to Lemieux Island and the Voyageurs Pathway in Gatineau. 

    --With files from Newstalk 580 CFRA's Kristy Cameron.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News