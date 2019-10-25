For the first time in nearly 70 years, the Christmas Cheer Breakfast has been cancelled.

In a statement on its website, organizers say the cancellation is due to “unsurmountable challenges” over finding a venue.

Last year, the event was held at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park for the first time, after being held for so many years at the Westin Hotel.

The statement goes on to say, “We’re sorry we won’t be able to see and celebrate with everyone who has made attending the Breakfast an important party of their holiday season giving. More importantly, we’re concerned about the thousands of less fortunate local people that the Breakfast supports each year.”

The breakfast has been an annual tradition in Ottawa since 1951, raising money for local charities to provide extra support to those in need over the holiday season. It began with the support of Newstalk 580 CFRA and the West Ottawa Lions Club as an annual radiothon and grew over the years, welcoming hundreds of faces in the community every year.

Past recipients of the Christmas Cheer Breakfast included the Ottawa Food Bank, the Youth Services Bureau and the YMCA-YWCA.

Organizers say the event will be back in 2020. They are also still welcoming donations to those who are able to give. For information, visit the Christmas Cheer website.

