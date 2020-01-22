LONG SAULT -- A school bus driver is being hailed as a hero as she rushed out seven children from a burning vehicle.

It happened during the afternoon school bus run in Long Sault.

The school bus with Roxborough Bus Lines was picking up children from Rose des Vents elementary school in Cornwall and headed to Long Sault.

There's still no word on cause of the fire.

There' s speculation that it was sparked by an electrical problem.

All the children are safe.

No injuries were reported.