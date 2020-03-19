OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Food Bank has received a financial boost from Canada’s chicken farmers.

Chicken Farmers of Canada has announced it will make a $20,000 donation to the Ottawa Food Bank to assist families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chair Benoit Fontaine says “these are challenging times for all Canadians. We wanted to answer the call for help and pledge our support, in a meaningful way, to the city and region that our staff call home.”

Through the Chicken Challenge Program, as well as through staff donations and other programming, Chicken Farmers Canada’s contributions to the food bank have totaled $600,000.

On Monday, the Ottawa Food Bank issued a call for help, saying there was a need for cash donations to help vulnerable families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food Bank Communications Director Rachel Wilson is inviting people to donate online to support the food bank.

“Every year we’re able to take a dollar and turn it into about $5 of delivered food. So if people can donate to us we’re able to continue that,” said Wilson in an interview with CTV News Ottawa on Monday.

For more information on how to support the Ottawa Food Bank, you can visit www.ottawafoodbank.ca