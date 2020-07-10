OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa’s integrity commissioner is recommending “the most severe of sanctions” against Coun. Rick Chiarelli after investigating allegations of improper conduct toward women applying for jobs in his office.

The report recommends council suspend Chiarelli’s salary for three consecutive 90-day periods, which amounts to more than $79,000 in pay.

“Because the Councillor is the longest serving elected public office holder on Council and that this offensive and disreputable behaviour has been going on for a very long time, I have decided that the most severe of sanctions are warranted in this case,” integrity commissioner Robert Marleau writes in his 76-page report, released Friday after a 10-month investigation.

Chiarelli has denied any wrongdoing, and did not participate in the investigation. CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Chiarelli for comment on the report.

The report details three complaints from people who had interviewed for a job in Coun. Chiarelli’s office. Marleau received two other complaints from former employees of his office, which he said will be dealt with in a separate report.

In each of the three cases, Chiarelli made comments that left the complainants “uncomfortable, embarrassed and troubled,” the report said.

“The Respondent exploited the power dynamic of the situation, in which the respondent held out the possibility of employment, to sexualize the discussion and questions in a manner that was upsetting and unacceptable.”

“Such comportment by an elected public office holder deeply harms the public interest and seriously damages the trust convent with the citizens who elect them.”

This is a developing news story. More to come.

Read the full report: