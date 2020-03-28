CHEO offering free parking during COVID-19 pandemic
Published Saturday, March 28, 2020 1:46PM EDT
OTTAWA -- CHEO says it is lifting parking fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital announced the change on its website and social media pages Saturday.
"This is temporary and in effect until further notice, as we rely on parking revenues to pay for new equipment, programs and world-class research," CHEO said.
CHEO is still maintaining strict rules on who can enter the hospital as the pandemic continues. Only one parent or caregiver is allowed to visit a patient at one time and siblings are not allowed.
All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will have their temperature taken before being allowed inside. Visitors are asked to enter only through the main entrance at 401 Smyth Rd.