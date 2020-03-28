OTTAWA -- CHEO says it is lifting parking fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital announced the change on its website and social media pages Saturday.

We're offering FREE parking temporarily! Starting today (Mar 28) parking gates at #CHEO are lifted so there is no charge. We know some people prefer to avoid public transport in support of #physicaldistancing, so this is another way we can support you https://t.co/ipFstOrpgW pic.twitter.com/UfwZKA2GmS — CHEO Ottawa (@CHEO) March 28, 2020

"This is temporary and in effect until further notice, as we rely on parking revenues to pay for new equipment, programs and world-class research," CHEO said.

CHEO is still maintaining strict rules on who can enter the hospital as the pandemic continues. Only one parent or caregiver is allowed to visit a patient at one time and siblings are not allowed.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will have their temperature taken before being allowed inside. Visitors are asked to enter only through the main entrance at 401 Smyth Rd.