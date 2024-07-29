CHEO expanding ER, overhauling operating rooms as part of 10-year redevelopment

OTTAWA
    CHEO is embarking on a 10-year, $818 million redevelopment plan for the Ottawa facility, including expanding the emergency department, overhauling operating rooms and creating more mental health spaces.

    As the children's hospital celebrates 50 years since opening it doors, CHEO unveiled expansion plans to help it better meet the news of children and youth today and in the future.

    "The needs of children and youth today have changed significantly since we opened our doors in 1974," Alex Munter, CHEO President and CEO, said in a statement. “This is why we need to rethink and adapt our space to meet the needs of a growing population of children and youth.” 

    CHEO says to make room for the expansion, work is underway on a new parking garage and construction has started on a new tunnel to link the Integrated Treatment Centre for kids with physical and developmental disabilities.

    Other projects at CHEO over the 10-year redevelopment plan include:

    • Creating more mental health spaces and "improving them to address the mental health crisis in our region"
    • Expanding key areas such as the Emergency Department, medical imaging and the pharmacy
    • Adding more beds and outpatient areas, including a new critical care Step Down Unit for patients who are improving but not yet ready for the medical or surgical wards
    • Enhancing diagnostic capabilities, expanding newborn screening and allowing for more breakthrough research by building cutting-edge laboratories
    • Overhauling operating rooms to "enable the latest surgical techniques"
    • Modernizing research space to improve pediatric care outcomes

    The redevelopment project will be funded through fundraising and funding from the Ontario government. CHEO's main campus previously added two wings in the early 2000's.

    “CHEO is writing an exciting new chapter in its history, so we have better space to deliver care to the next generation of children and youth,” Munter said.

