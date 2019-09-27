

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





The plan by the Chateau Laurier to build a seven-storey addition has been put on ice by the City of Ottawa's Committee of Adjustment.

Larco Investment had applied for a 'minor variance' to help clear the way for construction.

In its ruling released today, the Committee stated the Chateau application does not conform to the principles of the Official Plan.

The ruling stated:

"In further noting that the Official Plan establishes criteria for the assessment of a development proposal, and requires new development be compatible, enhance and co-exist with other properties 'without causing undue adverse impacts' , the Committee is of the opinion that the approval of variance would allow for a new build that does not respect the landscape and character of the heritage features of the historic properties that surround the site, specifically those of the Rideau Canal, Major's Hill Park and the Parliamentary Precinct, in contravention of the policies currently in place for compatible design and protection of views to these sites"

The owners of the Chateau Laurier are reviewing the decision and offering no comment,

Larco Investments developed five different designs of the addition.

All of them led to a fierce public outcry against the design including comedian Tom Green.

Larco has several options including an appeal to a provincial planning body.

One of the lawyers who argued at committee for Heritage Ottawa called the ruling a victory but cautioned this is only round one in the fight over the Chateau Laurier.