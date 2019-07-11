

A Hail Mary attempt to hold another debate and vote on the Chateau Laurier addition failed Thursday at Ottawa City Council.



The special council meeting was over in just a matter of minutes because the vote to reconsider fell short.

It means the owner of the storied hotel, Larco Investments, can now proceed to build a seven-storey 147-room addition at the back of the hotel facing Major's Hill Park. The box-like design has been panned by a majority of people in the city.

The battle over the future look of the Chateau Laurier even made national and international headlines.

Ottawa-raised comedian Tom Green is so opposed to the proposed addition he went to the special meeting Thursday afternoon.