120 years of history went up in flames in Eganville yesterday after an inferno broke out in a century-old home. Winds reaching 80 km per hour fanned flames causing them to spread to the neighbouring brick home.

“Within about half an hour it was just a ball of fire.” said Gerald Tracey, publisher of the Eganville Leader, who grew up in the second home that caught fire.

Watching on in horror, Tracey was one of the first on scene and says this is the latest in a string of fires in the community of 1300.

“In the Ottawa Valley, I’d say no community, on a per-capita basis, has had more fires than Eganville.”

Total devastation here in Eganville where the volunteer firefighters have been putting out hotspots since the fire broke out yesterday afternoon destroying 2 homes built more than 120 years ago

Neighbours and longtime residents are now rallying around the well-known Agnew family; whose home is believed to have been where the initial fire broke out after 2pm.

“It's just unbelievable. We can't picture coming home from work and having nothing.” said Pat Holly.

Steve and Jackie Agnew are heavily involved in the community; contributing to charitable causes and events. Steve, a carpenter and musician, had just finished updating the century-old home this year. Jackie served as town councillor for years; she’s an advocate for the homeless and social housing in Renfrew.

“Steve has done so much for the community - he's always there playing music at a funeral or raising funds. They're just good, humble people.” said Holly.

Firefighters from four different departments spent more than 13 hours in the chilling cold, putting out the fires and hotspots. Demolition crews are carrying out the remnants of the fire.

The Eganville Leader confirmed to CTV News the second home belonged to the Holmberg family; now living in a nearby motel with only the clothes on their backs.

The local pharmacy, Conway’s, is collecting donations to help get both families through the next few weeks.

“They can bring clothing, home items, non-perishables, stuff like that just anything that can help the family out.” said Abbie Howard of Conway’s Pharmacy.

As an Ottawa Valley community comes together to help familiar faces and strangers alike.

“We didn't really know the people that well because they come and go to their jobs and this was the way we finally got to meet them and this was not a nice way.” said Tracey.