Amid the frigid cold of winter, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging on, people are still coming together to bring light and kindness to others around them.

Here are three stories of selflessness that you may have missed this week.

Petawawa, Ont. restaurant raising money to send local family to Boston for cancer treatment

At one of the most difficult times of a Petawawa family's life, a local restaurateur has been fundraising to help.

Nine-year-old Kayden Dussault was diagnosed with a germ cell brain tumour at the end of August, and just finished five months of chemotherapy at CHEO. As CTV's Dylan Dyson reports, his family is now headed to Boston, Mass. for additional treatment. While the cost of the treatment will be covered by OHIP, a local business owner wants to make sure the family's travel and living expenses are paid.

Mark Clostre, the owner of Valley Smokehouse, started collecting donations for the Dussault family and is pledging a portion of sales over the next four weeks to help the family cover the costs. So far, the generosity of the community has raised more than $2,000.

Ottawa pizza shop owner going out of his way to help a loyal customer who contracted COVID

The owner of an Ottawa pizza shop went above and beyond for a customer this week, helping someone struggling with COVID-19.

Lorna Forbes is a regular at Ogilvie Pizza, but she recently started feeling sick and suspected it was COVID-19. She called the restaurant asking if someone could deliver a can of ginger ale while she was in isolation.

Owner Hani Soueid did more than just that. As CTV's Dave Charbonneau tells us, he sent along a bag full of medicine as well.

At one point Forbes's symptoms were so bad she went to hospital. Soueid called her every day to make sure she was okay. She’s now feeling much better, and grateful for his kindness.

Fanfare for a WWII veteran celebrating 100 years

A surprise birthday party for a Second World War veteran brought smiles to Ernest Allen, now 100 years old.

The event came complete with a bagpiper. Residents who heard about the veteran fighter pilot's birthday from organizer Karen Whiteside gathered outside his Stittsville retirement home with balloons, while Allen's mailbox filled up with hundreds of cards from children across the city, according to CTV's Tyler Fleming.

The group Free Riders Without Borders, a motorcycle family comprised of veterans and civilians who support veterans, arrived from Trenton Ont., to gift Allen with a handmade quilt to show their thanks for his service as a Spitfire pilot in the war.

Allen’s secret to a long life?

“Keep running,” he says with a smile. “When I was five years old I said they’re not going to catch me and I’ve run all my life.”