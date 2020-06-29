OTTAWA -- Canada's 153rd birthday is being celebrated virtually this year, including the Canada Day fireworks.

Canadian Heritage cancelled all in-person Canada Day festivities in Ottawa and Gatineau due to the COVID-19 pandemic measures, and moved the celebrations online.

Both the Canada Day Daytime Show and the Canada Day Evening Show will be broadcast on CPAC and the Canadian Heritage Facebook and YouTube pages on Wednesday.

Speaking on CTV News at Noon, Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault said the Canada Day Daytime Show will begin at 1 p.m. Ottawa time.

"It's going to be a show where we're going to go right across the country. We're visiting a whole bunch of different cities, and we're going to be highlighting artists and iconic locations."

The Canada Day Daytime Show will be hosted by Serena Ryder and Pierre-Yves Lord, it will feature the National Arts Centre Orchestra, Julie Nesrallah and the Atlantic Ballet of Canada.

"In the evening, from 8 to 10 o'clock at night, this is the show that nobody can miss," said Brault about the Canada Day Evening Show.

"We have Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Sarah McLachlan, The Sheepdogs, The Jerry Cans and so much more, lots of performers that are going to be performing and celebrating Canada Day."

Canadian Heritage is also inviting you to enjoy virtual fireworks on July 1.

"Download an app and you can actually have an augmented reality fireworks show right from the comfort of your own house, or go outside in the backyard, under the stars at 10 o'clock at night and you can have fireworks in your own backyard," said Brault.

You can visit the Canadian Heritage website to download the app.

Canadian Heritage also has activities and other Canada Day games online for the family.