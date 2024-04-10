Carpet truck driver charged with careless driving after Sharbot Lake rollover

A truck driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act in connection to a tractor trailer crash on Highway 7 near Sharbot Lake, Ont. on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were dispatched to the single-vehicle collision just after 6:45 p.m. after the tractor trailer went through guard rails and rolled over onto its side.

Police say the truck was travelled westbound on the highway near Gibbs Road, approximately 10 kilometres west of Sharbot Lake and 120 kilometres west of Ottawa. The truck was carrying a load of carpets.

The driver was able to get out and suffered "minor injuries" that required an assessement in hospital.

The 30-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont. was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

OPP says the trailer will be removed on Wednesday, but will require a full closure of Highway 7 this afternoon with assistance from the Ministry of Transportation.

A detour will be put in place until the removal is complete.

OPP says they will provide updates on the closure to social media.