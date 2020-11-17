OTTAWA -- A new festive campaign by the Village of Carp BIA is aiming to lift spirits and hopefully inject some dollars into the local economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Light Up The Village is a call by the local BIA to have all businesses and residents go all out on their Christmas lights and decorations, creating an attraction drawing in visitors from all around.

"Obviously it’s a bit of a different Christmas, so we’re encouraging businesses and residents to light up their home or business with Christmas lights and decorations," says Jennifer Stewart, Chair of the Village of Carp BIA.

The hope is the spectacular light displays will promote Christmas cheer during an anything but normal holiday season this year.

"Come see this gorgeous village, come see it at its best," says Stewart. "Maybe you’re not having the best Christmas season and hopefully this provides a bit of cheer to you."

Lifting holiday spirits is step one of the campaign. Step two is bringing in people from outside of Carp to see the displays, and getting them into the local stores.

"Well the idea is that it will be an attraction," says Neil Falls, BIA board member and creator of the Light Up The Village idea. "So we can have the businesses highlighted through social media and people coming out to see the lights, and even walking around or driving around."

"Certainly it’s been a bit slower for our businesses and anything that we can do to attract people to this wonderful village to spend both their time and their money is a good endeavour," says Stewart.

Coming from the city, one of the first businesses you see entering Carp is Ridge Rock Brewing Co., who say they want their brewery and restaurant to pop for the campaign.

"We’re going to get all the lights out, we’re hoping to get a few things up on the roof as well to bring a little bit more of an attraction, and just be part of the community," says Ridge Rock’s General Manager Majella De Freitas. "We’re trying to light up the whole village and bring some people into the village and try to support the community."

De Freitas is optimistic the lights will be a positive and safe way for many people to enjoy the holiday season in Carp.

"Some people are really eager to get out of the house and they want to enjoy it, and other people are a little bit nervous still with COVID, which is totally understandable. And I think if we can light up the village, at least those who are still staying in the village and staying close to home, they can still enjoy Christmas and get a little bit more spirit and feel a little more uplifted about it all."