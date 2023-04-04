Carleton University faculty, librarians sign open letter in support of striking workers

CUPE 4600 workers on the picket line outside Carleton University. April 3, 2023. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) CUPE 4600 workers on the picket line outside Carleton University. April 3, 2023. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is scheduled to unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina