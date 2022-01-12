Carleton University is searching for new head football coach following the departure of Steve Sumarah.

The university announced the departure of Sumarah from the Ravens football team on Wednesday evening following eight seasons.

"We are thankful to Steve Sumarah for the role he played in bringing our football program back," said Jennifer Brenning, Assistant Vice President of Recreation and Athletics.

"Steve was instrumental in leading the successful return of the rebranded Ravens football program in 2013. We have a lot of respect for Steve and what he has achieved as a well-regarded member of the university sport community in Canada. We thank him for his contributions to the program over the past ten years and wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

Sumarah joined the Ravens in 2012 after serving as head coach of the Saint Mary's Huskies.

The Ravens had a record of 2 wins and 4 losses during the 2021 OUA season, and lost in the East Division quarterfinals to Queen's University.

In eight seasons as head coach, Sumarah had a record of 29 wins and 33 losses. The Ravens advanced to the playoffs five times – losing twice in the quarterfinals and three times in the semifinals.

Carleton University says it will launch a national search for a new head coach.

"Until a new head coach is hired, the athletics department will work with the assistant coaching staff to continue to deliver a high-quality program and to support the student athletes," said Carleton University in a statement.