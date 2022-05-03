Car smashes through Garlic King restaurant window
One person was treated for a minor injury after a driver crashed into an Orléans restaurant Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa the crash happened just after 1:20 p.m. on St. Joseph between St. Jean Street and Belcourt Boulevard.
The driver was not trapped but fire crews were called to assess the integrity of the building, which houses the Garlic King restaurant.
Ottawa paramedic spokespersom Marc-Antoine Deschamps said two people were assessed at the scene and released and one had a minor injury. No one required a trip to the hospital.
The building did not need any additional structural support and police were able to safely remove the vehicle from the front of the restaurant, Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick DeFazio said.
It's unclear why the driver crashed through the window. Police say there is an active investigation.
The restaurant remained closed for the day Tuesday, but plans to reopen Wednesday.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east, as the European Union moved Wednesday to further punish Moscow for the war with a proposed ban on oil imports.
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said heharboured dark thoughts.
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
Canadian caught trying to enter U.S. on top Windsor-Detroit freight train
U.S. Border Patrol agents say they foiled an attempt by a Canadian man to sneak into the U.S. using cross-border freight trains between Windsor and Detroit.
Canada geese causing problems for cities as experts struggle to reduce populations
While Canada geese are a national symbol, the animals can cause a lot of problems for the cities they reside in, leaving officials grappling to find solutions to mitigate their populations.
Dave Chappelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.
Pope Francis warns pro-war Russian patriarch not to be 'Putin's altar boy'
Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become 'Putin's altar boy,' he said in an interview this week.
Loblaw profit soars, but food retailer says people are now buying less
Canada's biggest food retailer says people are shopping for groceries more often but buying less and shifting to discount stores as pandemic restrictions loosen and inflation soars.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said heharboured dark thoughts.
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'Unbelievable to me': Mattea Roach takes 21st 'Jeopardy!' win Tuesday
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 21st game Tuesday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 31 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations and ICU admissions remain stable
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,698 people in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, including 199 patients in intensive care, and 31 new deaths related to the virus.
-
Two Ontario political parties have full slates of candidates on day 1 of election campaign
Two of the four Ontario political parties have a full slate of candidates locked in heading into the first day of the election campaign period while the others say their rosters will be filled in the coming days.
-
Ontario Liberals pledge to cancel Highway 413, spend $10 billion on schools
An Ontario Liberal government would spend $10 billion to build and repair schools if elected in June, with the party pledging to fund the promise by cancelling the planned Highway 413.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Mask mandate lifted in Quebec as of May 14 except for transit, other exceptions
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease, over 7,500 absent health-care workers
Quebec's COVID-19 hospitals saw a drop in overall occupancy in the 24 hours prior to Wednesday's update, which also revealed that 7,586 health-care workers were absent from work due to the virus.
-
'Our work is never done': Will U.S. anti-abortion sentiment trickle into Quebec?
To Quebecers, the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade may seem worlds away. But there's a fear -- or a hope, depending on who you ask -- that the cultural impact of this decision could trickle into the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Cost of Sudbury’s Junction East project jumps to over $93M
A special council meeting was held Tuesday night for Sudbury’s Junction East project, which after years of discussion is seeing a price tag that has doubled and size increase. With 13 per cent of the budge committed, the city banking is on financing and government contributions.
-
Northern gas prices break $2 mark for first time
Drivers around the northeast said they saw a number at the gas pumps Tuesday they thought they would never encounter—prices jumping past the $2 per litre mark.
-
Popular TV game show is coming to these Canadian cities this fall
The Price is Right, TV's longest-running game show, is bringing its live, travelling show to these three Canadian cities this fall.
London
-
Suspect from GTA arrested in death of London, Ont. woman
An 18-year-old from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Lynda Marques.
-
St. Thomas police lay charges in death of newborn baby
A St. Thomas woman is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life following the death of a newborn baby in June 2021.
-
Canadian caught trying to enter U.S. on top Windsor-Detroit freight train
U.S. Border Patrol agents say they foiled an attempt by a Canadian man to sneak into the U.S. using cross-border freight trains between Windsor and Detroit.
Winnipeg
-
Residents of one Manitoba town may need to evacuate amid flooding
Some of the residents in one Manitoba town are being told to prepare for potential evacuations amid flooding in the community.
-
Gas prices rising again in Winnipeg
Winnipeggers can once again expect to pay even more at the pumps.
-
Flood waters cause another closure of Highway 75, impacting one Manitoba town
Continued flooding in southern Manitoba has closed down another stretch of Highway 75, and now one town is blocked on three sides.
Kitchener
-
'It's insane': Waterloo Region travellers describe chaos due to Pearson airport delays
Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about longer-than-usual delays, and residents in Waterloo Region are sharing their experiences with CTV News.
-
Kitchener Rangers live another day, force game 7
The Kitchener Rangers have managed to live another day following a do-or-die game.
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Ontario’s political party leaders will be spending the day officially launching their election campaigns.
Calgary
-
Lindholm scores lone Flames goal in 1-0 win over Stars to start playoff series
Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in a 1-0 win to open their NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
-
Calgary's surplus shrinks after city administrators revise numbers
The City of Calgary's surplus is not nearly as large as originally thought, city administrators revealed Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rain this weekend in Calgary following a warm lead-up
Enjoy the backyard patio Friday, but get those cushions covered Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man starts organ donor foundation in honour of late wife
Organ donation has affected Clarence Pilon's family. That's why he started the Karen Pilon Organ Donor Awareness Foundation.
-
'Any information is good information': Sask. police seek tips to help solve 140 long-term missing persons cases
Police are shining a light on cases like Megan Gallagher's during Missing Persons Week — in hopes of bringing forward new leads.
-
War in Ukraine, food security concerns drive record earnings for Nutrien
Nutrien is announcing record earnings for the first quarter of 2022.
Edmonton
-
Oilers look to harness emotion, bounce back from Game 1 loss to Kings
Bouncing back is nothing new for the Oilers. Now Edmonton needs to prove the resiliency it showed during the regular season has carried over to the playoffs.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Enjoy today and tomorrow. The long-range forecast is 'bumpy'
All in all, Wednesday will be a great early-May day and not at all representative of what's coming our way this weekend and early next week.
-
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
Vancouver
-
What's ahead for B.C.'s flood, wildfire season? Officials give update
With spring weather expected to warm up, bringing increased flood and wildfire risk to B.C., officials are giving locals an idea of what to expect in the months ahead.
-
'Creative' plan coming to address repeat property offenders, B.C. minister says
British Columbia's attorney general says he is poised to announce a “creative” plan to help tackle repeat offenders who cause “chaos” in communities.
-
Have you seen Garrett Bruce? B.C. Mounties looking for man unlawfully at large
Coquitlam Mounties are looking for a man they say is unlawfully at large after he didn't return to a forensic institute this week.
Regina
-
Riders take 8 prospects in 2022 CFL Draft
Eight prospects, including Regina Rams receiver Riley Boersma, were taken by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2022 CFL Draft.
-
What you need to know ahead of fishing season in southern Sask.
The 2022 fishing season opens on Thursday for lakes and rivers south of Prince Albert.
-
Flin Flon forces Canalta Cup Final back to Estevan to decide SJHL champion
The Flin Flon Bombers held their ground at the Whitney Forum in Flin Flon during game six of the SJHL Canalta Cup Final on Tuesday, picking up a huge 6-1 win over the Estevan Bruins.