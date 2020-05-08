OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police hit the brakes on a motorist going 124 km/h over the posted speed limit in Ottawa’s east-end.

Sgt. Mark Gatien tweeted that officers stopped a Ford Mustang GT travelling 224 km/h on Highway 174 at Tenth Line Road on Friday afternoon.

The speed limit on Highway 174 is 100 km/h.

Just In. OPERATION OVERWATCH. Ford Mustang GT, 224kph in a 100kph zone on the 174 at 10th line. Ridiculous speed at any time, day or night. Car and DL seized for 7 days plus we will be aksing for a maximum fine and a further licence suspension upon court appearance #ottnews — Sgt Mark Gatien (@gatienmc) May 8, 2020

Gatien says the male driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes an automatic licence suspension and vehicle seizure for seven days.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, a charge of stunt driving is issued when a motorist is stopped going 50 km/h over the posted speed limit. The charge includes an automatic licence suspension, vehicle impoundment and a court date.

On May 1, Ottawa Police launched a three-month speed enforcement campaign called “Operation Overwatch.”

Police said while traffic volumes have decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in speeding infractions and related complaints to police.