OTTAWA -- The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau will reopen next week as the Quebec government relaxes some of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The museum will reopen to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and will be open Wednesday through Sunday each week.

Visitors can go to the museum 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Premier Francois Legault announced Tuesday that non-essential businesses can reopen starting Feb. 8, including museums.

The Canadian Museum of History was forced to close just before Christmas when Quebec ordered non-essential businesses to close. The Canadian Children's Museum will remain closed due to its highly interactive experience.

The museum says most of its exhibitions will be open, with physical distancing and safety measures in place. There will be directional signage and other temporary restrictions in place.

The Grand Hall, the Canadian History Hall, the Canadian Stamp Collection, the First Peoples Hall, UNCEDED - Voices of the Land, and highlights from the Rick Hansen Man in Motion World Tour Collection will be open

You must book your timed admission ticket online before you visit the museum. Tickets will be available starting Feb. 5.