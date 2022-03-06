Canadian in hiding in Ukraine as supporters rally in Ottawa

Some Canadians are hiding in Ukraine as the war intensifies.

Former Ottawa resident Lada Roslycky fled her home in Kyiv only days ago.

“The atrocities, the terror that happened and is continuing to happen in Kyiv, I was just not willing to stay in Kyiv to fight so I had to run,” said Roslycky.

Still in Ukraine, she is now in hiding and not sharing her location out of safety concerns.

“I’m in a safe home where we are working to defend Ukraine, but I haven’t been able to leave the house because of my safety,” she said.

Her days consist of hearing the air raid sirens.

“The air raids mean that rockets are being directed at the territory you’re in,” she said.

The situation was incomprehensible only weeks ago.

“Two weeks ago we were having a nice walk in the park and drinking a nice glass of wine with friends,” said Roslycky.

Closer to home, a Stand with Ukraine rally took place for the second weekend in a row in Ottawa. Supporters are calling for more to be done in the war-torn country.

“Provide more aid to Ukraine, provide more lethal aid, weapons, provide tanks, and anti-aircraft weaponry,” said Cassian Soltykevych of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

The rally drew more than a thousand people to Parliament Hill, where a group sang the country’s national anthem.

Many thinking of their loved ones.

“They’re alive, it’s day 12 and they’re safe right now,” said Ihor Michalchyshyn, who has family in Ukraine. “The ones that were in Kyiv have left. It’s turning into a real battle hardened city.”

“My family is there, my parents and my brother,” said Maryana Nikoula, who lives in Ottawa. “Luckily they are safe now, but we have a lot of family still in Ukraine and trying to flee Kyiv.”