Canadian in hiding in Ukraine as supporters rally in Ottawa
Some Canadians are hiding in Ukraine as the war intensifies.
Former Ottawa resident Lada Roslycky fled her home in Kyiv only days ago.
“The atrocities, the terror that happened and is continuing to happen in Kyiv, I was just not willing to stay in Kyiv to fight so I had to run,” said Roslycky.
Still in Ukraine, she is now in hiding and not sharing her location out of safety concerns.
“I’m in a safe home where we are working to defend Ukraine, but I haven’t been able to leave the house because of my safety,” she said.
Her days consist of hearing the air raid sirens.
“The air raids mean that rockets are being directed at the territory you’re in,” she said.
The situation was incomprehensible only weeks ago.
“Two weeks ago we were having a nice walk in the park and drinking a nice glass of wine with friends,” said Roslycky.
Closer to home, a Stand with Ukraine rally took place for the second weekend in a row in Ottawa. Supporters are calling for more to be done in the war-torn country.
“Provide more aid to Ukraine, provide more lethal aid, weapons, provide tanks, and anti-aircraft weaponry,” said Cassian Soltykevych of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.
The rally drew more than a thousand people to Parliament Hill, where a group sang the country’s national anthem.
Many thinking of their loved ones.
“They’re alive, it’s day 12 and they’re safe right now,” said Ihor Michalchyshyn, who has family in Ukraine. “The ones that were in Kyiv have left. It’s turning into a real battle hardened city.”
“My family is there, my parents and my brother,” said Maryana Nikoula, who lives in Ottawa. “Luckily they are safe now, but we have a lot of family still in Ukraine and trying to flee Kyiv.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
Russian forces stepped up shelling of cities in Ukraine's centre, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, as a second attempt to evacuate besieged civilians collapsed.
Live updates: Two big-name accounting firms to leave Russia
Two of the so-called Big Four accounting firms are pulling out of Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Trudeau arrives in U.K. to start four-country consult with allies on Ukraine response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Europe to meet with allies about the intensifying situation in Ukraine.
A look at Russia's claims to justify war in Ukraine
As Ukrainians and Russians fight on the battlefield, both sides are also fighting an information war online and in the media space.
Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts
While many of the behemoth boats are still anchored at or near sun-splashed playgrounds in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, more than a dozen were underway to or had already arrived in remote ports in small nations such as the Maldives and Montenegro, potentially beyond the reach of Western sanctions.
Man charged with manslaughter in death of 17-day-old baby in Alberta hospital
A man has been charged after the death of a 17-day-old infant at the Bonnyville hospital, according to RCMP.
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year
The official global death toll from COVID-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million, underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over.
Quebec Green Party leader faces backlash after calling Russia's demands 'reasonable'
Quebec's Green Party leader posted a series of controversial tweets calling on Western countries and the Ukranian government to accept certain Russian demands related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Mounties should be compelled to testify at mass shooting inquiry: experts
Public trust in the inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia almost two years ago would be undermined if the RCMP officers involved are not compelled to testify, legal experts say.
-
‘Unprecedented’ gas hikes in the Maritimes may not be the end
Another unscheduled price adjustment has seen the price of regular, self-serve jump about ten cents overnight in New Brunswick.
-
Nova Scotia to enter second phase of reopening plan Monday
Phase two brings changes mostly to gathering limits. Larger facilities like the Scotiabank Centre can go to 75 per cent capacity up to a maximum of 5000 spectators, that's up from 3000. Bars and restaurants will be able to welcome more customers too.
Toronto
-
High winds prompt road closures in downtown Toronto, Burlington Skyway
High winds prompted police to close at least two stretches of roadway in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
-
Police investigating suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags damaged in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags were damaged at a movie theatre parking lot in Etobicoke.
-
Woman, 19, dies in crash along Toronto's waterfront
A 19-year-old woman is dead after a car struck a concrete barrier near Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Calls for Montreal Symphony Orchestra to cancel upcoming concerts featuring Russian pianist
After a Russian pianist’s Vancouver concert was cancelled in light of the conflict in Ukraine, some are calling on the Montreal Symphony Orchestra to do the same.
-
Montreal trauma physicians create instructional videos for Ukranian healthcare workers
With Ukraine’s healthcare network pushed to the brink, a group of McGill doctors have recorded how-to videos for a number of emergency medical procedures.
-
Quebec Green Party leader faces backlash after calling Russia's demands 'reasonable'
Quebec's Green Party leader posted a series of controversial tweets calling on Western countries and the Ukranian government to accept certain Russian demands related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury and the Sault declare 'significant weather event'
The City of Greater Sudbury and the city of Sault Ste. Marie have declared a Significant Weather Event due to freezing rain.
-
Sault artist keeping quillwork alive
A Sault Ste. Marie artist is working to keep an old art form using porcupine quills alive.
-
Teenager with ties to North Bay pens comic book about fictional rescue mission in Nazi-occupied Europe
14-year-old never imagined a school project on his Second World War relative would turn into his first published book.
London
-
Emergency crews search for missing child in West Perth
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 10-year-old child who fell through the ice at Whirl Creek near Mitchell, Ont.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 684, ICU admissions fall to 247
Health officials in Ontario are reporting that there are now fewer than 700 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as the number of ICU admissions falls below 250 for the first time in two months.
-
'It’s a miracle': Amazing story of why local family does annual Childcan Polar Dip
Every year Jim Howe leads a team of co-workers from the Toyota plant into the frigid waters of Lake Erie.
Winnipeg
-
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
Russian forces stepped up shelling of cities in Ukraine's centre, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, as a second attempt to evacuate besieged civilians collapsed.
-
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
-
Winnipeg beader flying high after her work was featured during Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week is almost over and for one Winnipeg beader, it has been a whirlwind experience, as her work was featured during the event.
Kitchener
-
Emergency crews search for missing child in West Perth
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 10-year-old child who fell through the ice at Whirl Creek near Mitchell, Ont.
-
Record high prices at the pumps once again in K-W
The conflict in Ukraine is continuing to affect global oil prices and impacting the pumps.
-
Guelph rally calls for peace in Ukraine
The Royal City was the latest location in the area of a solidarity rally for Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Here are some of the places where you will still need to wear a mask in Calgary
While the province dropped its requirement for masking inside public buildings and businesses as of March 1, there are a number of locations in Calgary who say they're not ready to go ahead just yet.
-
Cochrane RCMP seek armed suspect following incident at business
RCMP are looking for information from the public that could help them locate an individual connected to an incident at a Cochrane business.
-
Rock falls onto vehicle near Golden, B.C., kills 1 person
RCMP closed Highway 1 for a couple hours Friday afternoon after a rock fell onto a vehicle and killed one person in a canyon east of Golden, B.C.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon march calls for no fly zone over Ukraine
Oleksandr Atamanchuk wants to make the sound of air raid sirens a distant memory for his family back home.
-
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
-
'What about Timber Bay?' Survivor wants home recognized as residential school
Yvonne Mirasty was nine years old when she was taken. "When my mom got home from work, we were gone."
Edmonton
-
Man charged with manslaughter in death of 17-day-old baby in Alberta hospital
A man has been charged after the death of a 17-day-old infant at the Bonnyville hospital, according to RCMP.
-
'You're gonna be up riding waves': WEM Surf Club helps beginners and experts hang loose
Edmonton may be landlocked, but surfing in the prairies is a lot closer than you may think.
-
Filling a plane with medical, emergency supplies for Ukraine
A campaign in Edmonton to gather medical and emergency response supplies for Ukraine is getting ready to load donations onto a plane.
Vancouver
-
'The sky's the limit': Metro Vancouver gas prices hit a staggering 209.9 cents per litre
Since breaking the all-time record Wednesday, the price of gasoline in Metro Vancouver has done it again, and again, climbing another 23 cents in just four days.
-
'Have the patient decide, not the government': B.C. man doesn't want to lose family doctor over vaccine mandate
B.C.'s vaccine mandate for health professionals comes into effect March 24, but some patients are questioning if it's necessary.
-
UBC sexual assault support centre sees demand nearly triple, seeks additional funding
Beginning Monday, UBC students will be voting on a proposed fee increase to fund an on-campus sexual assault support centre that has seen a major surge in demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
-
TeleMiracle 46 sees record-breaking year
TeleMiracle 46 was record-breaking raising a total of $8,002,722.
-
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
-
Regina kicks off women’s history month with multiple events
The month of March is woman's history month and there were no shortage of events celebrating women in Regina.