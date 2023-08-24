Canada can build more homes without 'getting rid of Greenbelts', Poilievre says
Federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre says there is no need to build homes on protected Greenbelt lands, as governments look to address the housing crisis across Canada.
"We have to free up land and build more homes, and we can do that without getting rid of Greenbelts or ecologically sensitive lands," Poilievre said during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll.
Poilievre says his plan to build more housing in Canada will include selling off 6,000 federal buildings and "thousands of acres of federal land."
The Greenbelt in Ottawa compromises of 20,000 hectares of green space, including farms, forests and wetlands. The National Capital Commission owns most of the Greenbelt in the national capital region.
The Ontario government announced last fall that it was removing 7,400 acres in 15 different areas in the provincial Greenbelt to build 50,000 homes, while adding 9,400 acres elsewhere. Ontario's auditor general suggested the Progressive Conservative government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing "favoured certain developers", lacked transparency and failed to consider environmental, agricultural and financial impacts.
Carroll asked Poilievre whether the Greenbelt is off-limits for the federal Conservative Party when it comes to housing.
"I don't actually know a lot about the provincial Greenbelt issue and I can't comment on that controversy because it's provincial," Poilievre said Thursday morning, asking Carroll if he was referring to the federal or provincial Greenbelt.
"I would say that we don't need to build on the Greenbelt. If you look at Canada, we have the fewest houses per capita of any country of the G7 even though we have the most land to build on.
"If you take an aerial view, not just of the countryside, even around our cities, there are plenty of unused lands right around Vancouver, right around Toronto, right around other big metropolitan centres that is not ecologically sensitive. It's the same kind of land that your house is built on today."
Poilievre says if the Conservative Party wins the next election, his government will take steps to create housing, including selling 6,000 federal buildings and providing cities incentives to boost building permits.
"I'm going to link the number of dollars big cities get for infrastructure to the number of homes that actually get completed," Poilievre said.
"I will require every big city in Canada boost building permits by 15 per cent per year or they will lose federal grants. Those that beat the 15 per cent target will get a building bonus."
Poilievre says he will also require every federal funded transit station to be pre-permitted for high-rise apartments, "so students and seniors can live next to the bus or train."
As the federal Liberal cabinet wrapped up a multi-day meeting on Wednesday in Charlottetown, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the rising cost of housing would be a "core" priority for the government this fall. However, no new initiatives were announced.
"Everyone agrees that it's a complex issue that requires solutions that bring together all orders of government, the private sector, and the non-profit sector… Middle-class Canadians who want to build equity through homeownership feel increasingly like that dream is out of reach. And now, more and more renters in the housing market means rising demand is causing rent to rise for everyone," Trudeau said.
Poilievre says housing costs have increased 100 per cent since the Liberal government came to power, and it's a federal responsibility to address housing affordability.
"It's now 50 to 75 per cent more expensive to buy a home in Canada than it is in the U.S.," Poilievre said. "So, eight years after Trudeau promised he was going to make housing affordable, we have pretty much the worst housing market in the OECD."
With files from CTV News Senior Digital Parliamentary reporter Rachel Aiello and CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mercenary chief Prigozhin is presumed to have died in a plane crash seen as the Kremlin's revenge
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen Thursday as an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged President Vladimir Putin.
Japanese family says young doctor took his life after working 200 hours overtime in a single month
The family of a 26-year-old doctor in Japan who died by suicide last year after working more than 200 hours of overtime in a single month have pleaded for change in a nation long plagued by overwork culture.
Nova Scotia floods caused $170M in insured damages, estimate shows
Historic flooding in Nova Scotia last month caused more than $170 million in insured damages, an initial estimate from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. shows.
FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer president Rubiales for his conduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA opened a disciplinary case Thursday against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team's victory in the Women's World Cup final.
3-month-old girl found safe in Ontario after Amber Alert issued; father in custody
An Amber Alert issued earlier this morning in Ontario has now been cancelled after the three-month-old baby was found safe, officials say.
Luxury apartment building on the brink of collapse after heavy rains in Chile
A luxury apartment building in Vina del Mar, Chile, is dangerously close to collapsing after heavy rains caused a massive landslide this week.
'Catastrophic loss': Huge colonies of emperor penguins saw no chicks survive last year as sea ice disappears
As rapidly warming global temperatures help push Antarctica's sea ice to unprecedented lows, it's threatening the very existence of one of the continent's most iconic species: emperor penguins.
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
ANALYSIS | Liberals believe time is on their side. Is it?
In Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals have dominated to different degrees in the past three elections, the government's major climate policy plank, carbon pricing, is a bust.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP searching for Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder
The Nova Scotia RCMP say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a man’s death in Lunenburg County and have issued a provincewide warrant for his arrest.
-
Nova Scotia floods caused $170M in insured damages, estimate shows
Historic flooding in Nova Scotia last month caused more than $170 million in insured damages, an initial estimate from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. shows.
-
Officials confirm death at notorious Her Majesty's Penitentiary jail in Newfoundland
Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Justice says an inmate had died at a notorious, Victorian-era jail for male prisoners in St. John's.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Line 3 will stay closed permanently after Scarborough RT derailment
Service will not resume on Scarborough's Line 3 following a derailment last month, officials confirm.
-
Alleged TTC subway pusher will argue she's not criminally responsible due to mental disorder if found guilty
The woman accused of pushing another woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station last year will argue she’s not criminally responsible for her actions if found guilty, citing a mental health disorder.
-
More than 3.3 tonnes of 'harmful drugs' found at Toronto Pearson airport in 2 months
More than 3.3 tonnes of illicit substances were found at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a two-month period this summer, border officials say.
Montreal
-
Pedestrian hit by car in east Montreal, severely injured
A 29-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday when he was hit by a car in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
-
Fashion, films and Asian food! Here's what's happening in Montreal this weekend
Some of the summer's biggest festivals have come and gone, but the Montreal area is still hopping with activities for the final weekend of August. From audiovisual experiences to fashion and design to cheap movies to Django Reinhardt appreciation, here are some of the events happening on the weekend.
-
Wildfires: Quebec lifts ban on forest access
The ban on forest access to government lands has been completely lifted in Quebec. The Natural Resources and Forests Ministry also ended road closures in the Nord-du-Québec region at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
3-month-old girl found safe in Ontario after Amber Alert issued; father in custody
An Amber Alert issued earlier this morning in Ontario has now been cancelled after the three-month-old baby was found safe, officials say.
London
-
Fatal collision due to flooding from ‘unprecedented storms’
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, OPP say.
-
Charges laid after man found sleeping in running vehicle
A man is facing multiple charges after police received a tip about a possible impaired driver and found him sleeping in the front seat of his running vehicles.
-
Multiple vehicle crashes reported due to floods
Middlesex OPP say there were multiple collisions in the region Wednesday night due to significant flooding on the roads.
Winnipeg
-
Tenants displaced from Winnipeg apartment building now living in encampment
Some tenants displaced from a Sargent Avenue apartment building are now calling a riverbank encampment home after they had to scramble to find new housing.
-
Tentative agreement could bring end to Manitoba liquor strike: union
The union representing Manitoba Liquor Mart employees says it has reached a tentative agreement with its employer that could end the ongoing strike.
-
Winnipeg home goes up in flames for second time this month
A Winnipeg home went up in flames on Wednesday for the second time this month.
Kitchener
-
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
-
Woman and child hurt following hydro pole crash in Cambridge
A five-year-old and 43-year-old woman have been injured after a single-vehicle crash involving a hydro pole in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener centralizing arts and entertainment facilities management
The City of Kitchener is hoping residents and visitors will soon be able to see more and varied performances across the area.
Calgary
-
Bar shooting sends Brooks, Alta., man to hospital
A man is in serious condition after he was shot early Thursday morning in Brooks, Alta.
-
Halloween in Calgary: 2 spooky events at WinSport this fall
Summer might not be over yet but tickets are already on sale for two different Halloween events at WinSport this fall.
-
Vandalism causes widespread Telus service outage in northwest Calgary
Telus is dealing with a widespread outage of internet, TV and phone landline service in northwest Calgary because of vandalism.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
-
Saskatoon chief highlights need for funding to ensure proper drug rehabilitation
STC Chief Mark Arcand is pushing to improve care for those addicted to drugs at the wellness centre.
-
Youth charged with second degree murder after death in Pelican Narrows
A youth is facing a second degree murder charge after an altercation left a man dead in Pelican Narrows.
Edmonton
-
City Council votes in favour of Edmonton police funding formula
City Council has voted to approve a funding formula for the Edmonton Police Service.
-
Mercenary chief Prigozhin is presumed to have died in a plane crash seen as the Kremlin's revenge
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen Thursday as an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged President Vladimir Putin.
-
Japanese family says young doctor took his life after working 200 hours overtime in a single month
The family of a 26-year-old doctor in Japan who died by suicide last year after working more than 200 hours of overtime in a single month have pleaded for change in a nation long plagued by overwork culture.
Vancouver
-
Frustrated with wildfire response in the Shuswap area, locals organize a 'truth and freedom' convoy
Days after tensions started simmering in the Shuswap over wildfire fighting efforts, a convoy of locals attempted to seek answers at an area roadblock.
-
Heavy rain aids in tempering B.C. wildfires in Shuswap, Okanagan regions
Firefighters in British Columbia's southern Interior continue to battle a number of major blazes, having been aided by ample rainfall that fell Wednesday over the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
-
'Just a miracle': Unclear how Poomba the pig survived wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C.
Nourished by a helicopter airdrop of granola bars, Poomba the pig has survived the wildfire devastation that surrounds her on what remains of the Broken Rail Ranch in West Kelowna.
Regina
-
Sask. man's compost pile creates tension with neighbours
One property owner near McLean, Sask. has accumulated a growing compost pile on his land, which has created tension with neighbours.
-
'About our young guys': U of R Rams host Manitoba in pre-season showdown
The University of Regina (U of R) Rams play host to the Manitoba Bisons Thursday night at Mosaic Stadium in pre-season action which will be an opportunity for players new and old to get in the game.
-
Sask. harvest remains ahead of 5 and 10 year averages
Harvest in Saskatchewan is now 21 per cent complete and is ahead of the 14 per cent five year average and 11 per cent 10 year average, according to the latest Saskatchewan crop report for Aug. 15 to 21.