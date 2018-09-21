

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The 11th Canada Army Run takes over the streets of Ottawa and Gatineau this weekend.

Organizers say 20,000 runners have registered for the races, which includes the 5K, 10K, half marathon. Runners are also taking part in the Ortona Challenge and Commander’s Challenge.

Runners can pick-up the race kit at Ottawa City Hall on Friday and Saturday.

There are also a number of road closures in Ottawa and Gatineau on Sunday for the races.

The City of Ottawa issued a list of road closures beginning at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Elgin Street between Laurier Avenue West and Wellington Street

Wellington Street between Elgin Street and Booth Street

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Booth Street and Remic Rapids Park

St. Patrick Street between the Alexandra Bridge and Sussex Drive

Sussex Drive between Colonel By Drive and the Rideau Hall walking path

Princess Avenue between the Rideau Hall walking path and Lisgar Road

Lisgar Road between Princess Avenue and Dufferin Road

Dufferin Road between Lisgar Road and MacKay Street

MacKay Street between Dufferin Road and Sussex Drive

Colonel By Drive between Rideau Street and the Pretoria Bridge

Pretoria Bridge between Colonel By Drive and Queen Elizabeth Drive

Queen Elizabeth Drive between the Pretoria Bridge and the Cartier Square Drill Hall

