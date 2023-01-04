Camp Fortune warns of police ticketing expired plates
Camp Fortune is reminding skiers not to show up with expired licence plates this winter, warning police will be checking parking lots in the area.
"Please make sure your vehicle/plate registration is up to date (go check now)," the Chelsea, Que. resort said in an email to customers on Wednesday.
"Local police visit the parking lots of many Chelsea and Wakefield businesses to check plates (Ontario and Quebec) and the fine is close to $500."
Even though the Ontario government scrapped the license plate renewal fees and stickers for passenger vehicles last year, vehicle owners must still renew their plates every one or two years online.
Last April, 82-year-old Gail Salmon told CTV News Ottawa she received a ticket in the mail from Quebec police for an expired Ontario license plate. She received a fine of $494.
The letter from Camp Fortune also warned people about obeying local speed limits and preventing thefts. All drivers are urged to respect the 50 km/h seed limit through much of Chelsea, and the 30 km/h speed limit in an area by Skyline through the construction area.
The resort is also reminding Quebec drivers to make sure they have their snow tires on.
"We do appreciate the local law enforcement and we welcome them on site to monitor for ski and snowboard theft," Camp Fortune said.
"We want to help you by informing you of the common infractions and issues. We urge our customers to be aware and be safe. You don’t want to have an expensive ski day."
