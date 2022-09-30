Calls to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The federal government is being urged to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa's west end on the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

"Today it's not the John A. Macdonald Parkway, it's the Every Child Matters Parkway," said Albert Dumont, an Algonquin Anishinabe spiritual adviser.

As hundreds of people participated in a march to rename the parkway, an Every Child Matters banner covered the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway sign on Friday morning.

Ceremonies and events are planned across Ottawa today to honour the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. Today is a federal statutory holiday.

Residential School survivors, Elders, members of the public and elected officials marched along the parkway on Friday morning, calling on the government to change the name of the parkway along the Ottawa River named after Canada's first prime minister.

"We're going to walk, and every step we're going to take is going to be part of, I guess you could say, like a ceremony just to acknowledge the suffering, the deaths of the past," Algonquin Elder Albert Dumont said.

"We're determined to get John A. Macdonald's name off the parkway."

There have been calls for the federal government to rename the parkway since June 2021, following the discovery of a mass gravesite at a former residential school in British Columbia. Last year, councillors Catherine McKenney, Jeff Leiper and Theresa Kavanagh sent a letter to the prime minister, calling on the government to work with Indigenous communities to rename the parkway.

"On this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a move to rename the parkway will go a long way to acknowledge the truth of history and will be a meaningful step toward Reconciliation," Albert said in a statement.

"There are thousands of children that died who would have lived if John A. Macdonald had never come to this country."

On Parliament Hill, the Indigenous Arts Collective of Canada hosted, "Remember Me: A National Day of Remembrance" on Friday morning. Events included an opening ceremony with Algonquin Elder, Claudette Commanda, and the "Their Little Heartbeats Through Living Drums" event.

The "Remember Me: A National Day of Remembrance" spirit walk will begin at Parliament Hill at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, led by children and residential school survivors. They will make their way to LeBreton Flats Park, where Indigenous children's footwear will be placed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony at LeBreton Flats at 1 p.m.

The OTTAWA sign in the ByWard Market, the Heritage Building at Ottawa City Hall and Marion Dewar Plaza will be illuminated in orange on Friday, and all flags at Ottawa City Hall and at City Facilities will be lowered to half-mast in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill will also be illuminated in orange from 7 p.m. on Friday to sunrise on Oct. 1.