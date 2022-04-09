Calls for mandatory masks in stores, schools and Pat King still 'shopping' for a lawyer: Top stories in Ottawa this week
Calls grow louder for the return of mandatory masks in stores and schools and an Ottawa home sells for more than $800,000 over the asking price.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.
This Ottawa home sold for more than $800,000 over asking
A home in Ottawa's New Edinburgh neighbourhood sold for more than $800,000 over its asking price, a potentially record-breaking purchase.
The three-bedroom house at 130 Dufferin Rd. was listed for $2.3 million last week. This week, it sold for $3.128 million.
“We had a number of buyers who were very keen on it, and made an exceptional offer that the sellers were very pleased to accept,” listing agent Christopher Barker told CTV News.
“We didn’t think we underpriced it. We knew we priced it aggressively to attract interest, but that was above and beyond what our expectations were.”
The property overlooking Rideau Hall grounds was built in 1994. It has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an elevator.
A home at 130 Dufferin Road in New Edinburgh sold for more than $3.1 million after it was listed for $2.3 million. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa's mayor calls for mandatory masks in essential stores, schools and on public transit
Calls grew louder this week for the return of mandatory masks in essential stores and schools as COVID-19 levels continue to rise in Ottawa.
On Thursday, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches urged Ottawa employers to encourage mask use in the workplace, and said she was talking with the province about possibly bringing back mask mandates.
On Friday, Mayor Jim Watson called on the Ontario government to make masks mandatory once again in essential settings like grocery stores, pharmacies and schools. Watson has also asked staff to see if OC Transpo can implement its own mask mandate once the Ontario mandate ends on April 27 since the transit service is federally regulated.
"I think the province has to really rethink their mask mandates; I think we need to have masks remaining on in essential services, places you have to go to – grocery stores, pharmacies, schools and also on transit," Watson said.
The Ontario government lifted the mandatory mask requirements in most indoor public settings on March 21. Masks are mandatory on public transit, in hospitals and healthcare settings and in retirement homes and long-term care homes until April 27.
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Trustee Mark Fisher has given notice to table a motion to make masks mandatory in schools.
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
A former teacher at Kanata Montessori in Ottawa and her husband are facing charges following an investigation into sexual offences involving two students.
Ottawa police say the investigation revealed the alleged incidents took place between 2017 and 2021, while the woman was teaching. The alleged victims are a boy and a girl, both of whom are under the age of 18.
The teacher and her husband are charged with sexual assault and exploitation.
Kanata Montessori says the allegations were brought forward by two graduates.
"When these complaints were brought to our attention, we took swift action to address them. Immediately upon learning of the allegations, we removed the staff member in question from the school and filed a police report with Ottawa Police Services. The accused individual is no longer employed by the school and has not been for the past two months," said Lisa Wallace, chair of the board of directors at Kanata Montessori.
"We are saddened and shaken by this news. The well-being, safety and happiness of our students has always been – and will continue to be – our top priority."
Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King still 'shopping for lawyers' weeks after arrest
"Freedom Convoy" leader Pat King says he's still searching for a lawyer to represent him more than six weeks after his arrest in Ottawa.
King, 44, is facing 10 charges in relation to his role during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests that occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks, including intimidation, obstructing police and mischief.
"I’m in the process of shopping for lawyers right now," King told court. "Due to the importance of this matter, I want to make sure we have proper representation."
King has been detained at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre since his arrest on Feb. 18. His case has been put over several times because he does not officially have a lawyer representing him.
Pat King appearing at a bail hearing at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Courtesy: Greg Banning)
Ontario's 'Island Dave' dies in Mexico hospital
A Brockville, Ont. man known as 'Island Dave' died in a Mexico hospital, weeks after he was found unconscious on a dark stretch of road in the country.
Dave Beatty, 71, died peacefully last Sunday with friends by his side, according to a news release.
“Our friend is now in his final resting place, a place he chose,” friend Peter Amo said in the release. “He will be long remembered by many as a great guy who made a difference with his humanitarian efforts.”
Beatty was found unconscious on March 18 on a dark stretch of road outside the village where he was staying. His passport, travel documents and $90 were on his person. Friends believe he was possibly the victim of a hit-and-run.
Beatty suffered six fractured ribs and a punctured lung. On March 25, he suffered a heart attack while in hospital.
Beatty was a retired City of Brockville employee who worked as a revenue collector every summer for the islands, hence his nickname.
Brockville's 'Island Dave', a retired city employee, is fighting for his life in a Mexico hospital. (Photo courtesy Cathy McHugh)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
'Time jump': Scientists say they can reverse aging of skin cells by 30 years
U.K. scientists say they have developed a new technique capable of rewinding the aging of skin cells by about 30 years.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamoured to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.
Global donors pledge 9.1 billion euros to support Ukrainian refugees
Donors including the Canadian government and the European Commission on Saturday pledged a combined 9.1 billion euros in donations, loans and grants to support refugees fleeing the war following Russia's invasion.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Halifax RCMP respond to Preston shootings; N.S. emergency alert cancelled
Two suspects were arrested and police were looking for a third after shootings in the Preston area prompted an emergency alert in Nova Scotia Friday night.
-
RCMP actively searching for missing senior in Moncton; public asked to avoid Salisbury Road area
The RCMP in Moncton, N.B., is asking the public to avoid the surrounding wooded area near Salisbury Road as police search for a missing senior who was last seen at a nursing home on Friday.
-
Mattea Roach wins 4th game on Jeopardy!; winnings hit over $100,000
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach is now eligible to play in a future Tournament of Champions match after winning her fourth game on Jeopardy! Friday night.
Toronto
-
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Montreal
-
After three suspected femicides, Quebec expert feels work remains to reduce violence against women
Those who study the issue feel Quebec needs to do more work earlier to decrease the chances of domestic violence and femicide in the province.
-
Woman stabbed and killed in Montreal's east end, man arrested
A woman has died of her injuries after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night. It is the fifth homicide in Montreal this year.
-
France's election: 'strategic' voting among Montreal's French citizens
The line of French citizens in Montreal who came to vote in Saturday's first round of the presidential election wrapped around the Palais des Congres several times.
Northern Ontario
-
Province considers its options as bitter West Nipissing council fight escalates
With four councillors refusing to attend any further meetings, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says it is monitoring the situation in West Nipissing and looking at its options.
-
University of Sudbury backs effort to have sex assault claim removed from LU's insolvency process
During a hearing Friday, lawyers for the University of Sudbury supported efforts to have a historic sexual assault claim removed from Laurentian University's insolvency process.
-
One young person dead after triple shooting in Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
London
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect in custody after North End homicide
Winnipeg police officers have a suspect in custody following a homicide in the city’s North End on Friday.
-
Budget 2022 puts high earners on notice, targets big banks but Singh wants Trudeau to go further
The 2022 federal budget includes a pair of tax increases for big banks and insurance companies that will bring in more than $6 billion in revenue and put high income earners on notice that they could be next. But NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have gone further.
-
Head-on pickup truck crash on Manitoba Highway leaves two men dead
Two men died on Friday morning following a head-on crash between two pickup trucks on a Manitoba highway east of Neepawa.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Employees confront man breaking in business, arrested for five other break-ins: WRPS
A 26-year-old man is facing a number of break-in related charges after reportedly being confronted by employees of a business he was trying to break into.
-
Schools in Waterloo Region dealing with staff shortages due to COVID-19
Teachers’ unions in Waterloo Region are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the community as it’s leading to more staff absences.
Calgary
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
Police investigate shooting in northeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after they received multiple reports of a shooting in a northeast neighbourhood.
-
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools
Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.
-
'We won’t exist anymore': Saskatoon SPCA says proposed funding increase is not enough
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for more funding from the city to cover the costs of taking in and caring for animals.
-
Lawyers in Saskatoon child abuse trial argue validity of evidence
As a Saskatoon child abuse trial resumed, lawyers argued about whether statements made to social workers should be used as evidence.
Edmonton
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
Improvised explosive device found in hamlet west of Edmonton: RCMP
A suspicious package in Entwistle, Alta., contained what RCMP are calling an improvised explosive device.
-
FC Edmonton set to begin season Sunday
FC Edmonton is beginning a new Premier League season without new ownership in place, a new president and a coach embracing an underdog mentality.
Vancouver
-
Court rejects B.C. mink farmers' bid to allow breeding to continue while case proceeds
Fur farmers challenging B.C.'s phase-out of the province's mink industry have been denied a request for interim relief while their court case proceeds.
-
ICBC hopes new app will help young drivers be more aware, crash less
Launched this week, the Street Sense app is essentially an educational video game that runs users through 15 scenarios involving common driving hazards in B.C.
-
Canada celebrates Olympic gold with 2-0 win over Nigeria in women's soccer friendly
Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe left the field with tears in her eyes on Friday, waving to thousands of soccer fans who stood and cheered as she officially closed out her soccer career.
Regina
-
'Eager to take action': How a Regina middle school class is supporting a vandalized donut shop
A group of Grade 6 students from Mother Teresa Middle School knew they had to do something after a local donut shop fell victim to vandalism for a fifth time.
-
Former Regina gang unit officer testifies in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
An expert witness with knowledge about Regina's street gangs took the stand on Friday during the fourth day of testimony in Dillon Whitehawk's first-degree murder trial.
-
Hazmat team respond to chemical fire northwest of Regina
The Regina Fire and Protective Services hazmat team responded to a chemical fire northwest of Regina.