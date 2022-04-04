Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges

Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.

In a news release, police said the alleged incidents took place between 2017 and 2021, while the woman was teaching at a Montessori in Ottawa. The alleged victims are a boy and a girl, both of whom were under 18.

Police did not name the school but Lisa Wallace, chair of the board of directors at Kanata Montessori, said in a statement allegations against a former teacher were brought forward by two former students.

"When these complaints were brought to our attention, we took swift action to address them. Immediately upon learning of the allegations, we removed the staff member in question from the school and filed a police report with Ottawa Police Services. The accused individual is no longer employed by the school and has not been for the past two months," Wallace wrote. "We are saddened and shaken by this news. The well-being, safety and happiness of our students has always been – and will continue to be – our top priority."

Wallace said the matter has also been referred to the Ontario College of Teachers.

Andreea Andrei, 37, and Harry Andrei, 38, were jointly charged with Sexual assault and Sexual exploitation.

Police say there may be additional victims, as the woman previously worked as a teacher in the Toronto region prior to 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin.