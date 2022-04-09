Calls for mandatory masks in stores, schools and a home sells for $800,000 over asking: Top stories in Ottawa this week
Calls grow louder for the return of mandatory masks in stores and schools and an Ottawa home sells for more than $800,000 over the asking price.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.
This Ottawa home sold for more than $800,000 over asking
A home in Ottawa's New Edinburgh neighbourhood sold for more than $800,000 over its asking price, a potentially record-breaking purchase.
The three-bedroom house at 130 Dufferin Rd. was listed for $2.3 million last week. This week, it sold for $3.128 million.
“We had a number of buyers who were very keen on it, and made an exceptional offer that the sellers were very pleased to accept,” listing agent Christopher Barker told CTV News.
“We didn’t think we underpriced it. We knew we priced it aggressively to attract interest, but that was above and beyond what our expectations were.”
The property overlooking Rideau Hall grounds was built in 1994. It has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an elevator.
A home at 130 Dufferin Road in New Edinburgh sold for more than $3.1 million after it was listed for $2.3 million. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa's mayor calls for mandatory masks in essential stores, schools and on public transit
Calls grew louder this week for the return of mandatory masks in essential stores and schools as COVID-19 levels continue to rise in Ottawa.
On Thursday, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches urged Ottawa employers to encourage mask use in the workplace, and said she was talking with the province about possibly bringing back mask mandates.
On Friday, Mayor Jim Watson called on the Ontario government to make masks mandatory once again in essential settings like grocery stores, pharmacies and schools. Watson has also asked staff to see if OC Transpo can implement its own mask mandate once the Ontario mandate ends on April 27 since the transit service is federally regulated.
"I think the province has to really rethink their mask mandates; I think we need to have masks remaining on in essential services, places you have to go to – grocery stores, pharmacies, schools and also on transit," Watson said.
The Ontario government lifted the mandatory mask requirements in most indoor public settings on March 21. Masks are mandatory on public transit, in hospitals and healthcare settings and in retirement homes and long-term care homes until April 27.
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Trustee Mark Fisher has given notice to table a motion to make masks mandatory in schools.
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
A former teacher at Kanata Montessori in Ottawa and her husband are facing charges following an investigation into sexual offences involving two students.
Ottawa police say the investigation revealed the alleged incidents took place between 2017 and 2021, while the woman was teaching. The alleged victims are a boy and a girl, both of whom are under the age of 18.
The teacher and her husband are charged with sexual assault and exploitation.
Kanata Montessori says the allegations were brought forward by two graduates.
"When these complaints were brought to our attention, we took swift action to address them. Immediately upon learning of the allegations, we removed the staff member in question from the school and filed a police report with Ottawa Police Services. The accused individual is no longer employed by the school and has not been for the past two months," said Lisa Wallace, chair of the board of directors at Kanata Montessori.
"We are saddened and shaken by this news. The well-being, safety and happiness of our students has always been – and will continue to be – our top priority."
Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King still 'shopping for lawyers' weeks after arrest
"Freedom Convoy" leader Pat King says he's still searching for a lawyer to represent him more than six weeks after his arrest in Ottawa.
King, 44, is facing 10 charges in relation to his role during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests that occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks, including intimidation, obstructing police and mischief.
"I’m in the process of shopping for lawyers right now," King told court. "Due to the importance of this matter, I want to make sure we have proper representation."
King has been detained at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre since his arrest on Feb. 18. His case has been put over several times because he does not officially have a lawyer representing him.
Pat King appearing at a bail hearing at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Courtesy: Greg Banning)
Ontario's 'Island Dave' dies in Mexico hospital
A Brockville, Ont. man known as 'Island Dave' died in a Mexico hospital, weeks after he was found unconscious on a dark stretch of road in the country.
Dave Beatty, 71, died peacefully last Sunday with friends by his side, according to a news release.
“Our friend is now in his final resting place, a place he chose,” friend Peter Amo said in the release. “He will be long remembered by many as a great guy who made a difference with his humanitarian efforts.”
Beatty was found unconscious on March 18 on a dark stretch of road outside the village where he was staying. His passport, travel documents and $90 were on his person. Friends believe he was possibly the victim of a hit-and-run.
Beatty suffered six fractured ribs and a punctured lung. On March 25, he suffered a heart attack while in hospital.
Beatty was a retired City of Brockville employee who worked as a revenue collector every summer for the islands, hence his nickname.
Brockville's 'Island Dave', a retired city employee, is fighting for his life in a Mexico hospital. (Photo courtesy Cathy McHugh)
