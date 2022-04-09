Calls for mandatory masks in stores, schools and a home sells for $800,000 over asking: Top stories in Ottawa this week

With COVID-19 readings in Ottawa's wastewater at a new high, there are calls from some to bring back mask mandates. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) With COVID-19 readings in Ottawa's wastewater at a new high, there are calls from some to bring back mask mandates. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina