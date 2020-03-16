OTTAWA -- As social distancing policies increase around Ottawa and around Canada, many local businesses are finding themselves without foot traffic, and facing serious declines in revenue.

The ByWard Market Business Improvement Area (BIA) is urging residents to, whenever they can, visit local small businesses for supplies like soap, food, and coffee.

“The impacts on small businesses and independents can be particularly heavy as we practice social distancing during this time of uncertainty. Shopping locally during this challenging time for ByWard Market businesses is more than a ‘good idea’ it is a necessity to help keep these small businesses flourishing,” the BIA said in an Instagram post.

Ottawa Public Health is urging all residents to avoid going out for non-essential reasons.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches estimates there could be up to 1,000 cases of COVID-19 currently in Ottawa.

“People should stay home unless there is an essential reason to take a trip to the grocery store, to a pharmacy, to look after an ill friend or family member,” Etches said.

When asked if Ottawa residents should go to a bar, a restaurant or a movie, Dr. Etches said that “I recommend that they don’t go out for non-essential reasons. One could assume that it may not be essential to go to a bar. I think that is one of the messages for people is to think about limiting those kinds of interactions.”

The BIA suggests residents buy from local businesses online, when possible, or consider buying gift cards for future use.

“They’ll receive the revenue now while foot traffic is down and you’ll have something to look forward to!”

Many local businesses, in the ByWard Market and elsewhere, are making changes to their normal operations in the face of COVID-19.