OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw officers begin enforcing the posted time limits for parking on City of Ottawa streets today.

On March 17, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services suspended enforcement of the offence of parking in excess of the time limits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move was designed to encourage people to work at home and help limit the spread of COVID-19.

As the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed and more people return to work, Bylaw officers will resume enforcement of parking in excess of posted time limits.

Starting today, officers will begin enforcing parking in excess of posted time limits, including 15-minute, one-hour, two-hour, three-hour and six hour zones.

The city says this week, parking control officers will issue warning notices to vehicles that are parked longer than the posted time limit. Officers will begin to issue tickets on Monday, July 6.

Until further notice, parking control officers will not enforce overtime parking on streets without signs.

All other parking restrictions remain in effect, including no-stopping zones, fire routes, accessible parking spaces and rules around sidewalks, driveways and fire hydrants.

Bylaw officers will continue to enforce parking restrictions in areas with Pay and Display Machines.

Bylaw officers have issued 50,000 fewer parking tickets during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the same period last year.

Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa show Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services issued 14,162 parking tickets between March 17 and June 18. During the same period in 2019, Bylaw Services officers issued 63,978 tickets for parking violations.