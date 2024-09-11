Bylaw apologizes for issuing parking tickets to mourners at Ottawa's St. Patrick's Basilica

Bylaw Services is repenting for the sins of its officers after issuing tickets to vehicles parked outside St. Patrick's Basilica during a funeral in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood late last month.

An officer issued three tickets to vehicles that were parked in a no-stopping zone outside St. Patrick's Basilica on Kent Street during a funeral on Aug. 26.

In a statement, Bylaw Services director Roger Chapman said the parking control officer didn't realize the vehicles parked on Kent Street were part of a funeral procession, and the tickets will be cancelled.

"Upon discovering the error, Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) requested the Court to rescind the tickets the following day," Chapman said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. "BLRS has been in touch with congregants of the Basilica and the funeral home to discuss the matter and apologize for the inconvenience caused."

St. Patrick's Basilica Priest Steve Amesse tells CTV News Ottawa he met with Bylaw Services officials on Tuesday, "and they could not apologize enough."

"They promised that this would not happen again."

Chapman says section 15 of the city's Traffic and Parking Bylaw provides funeral processions with exemptions from parking and stopping regulations.